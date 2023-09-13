Every little bit matters.
At least it did in the Vienna Softball Tournament Saturday.
St. Francis Borgia (6-3-1) won the four-team tournament on the runs allowed tiebreaker.
“We won first place on the tie-breakers,” Borgia Head Coach Debbie Frank said. “We scored the most runs (18), and allowed the fewest (eight). It was a great tournament win for the girls.”
Borgia, Waynesville and Vienna all finished 2-1 in the event. All three beat Hartville while Borgia beat Vienna and Vienna beat Waynesville.
Borgia’s eight runs allowed won the title by two over Waynesville. Vienna allowed 12 runs.
Borgia won its opener over Hartville, 7-1, before falling to Waynesville, 6-3. Borgia beat Vienna, 8-1, to claim the title.
“It was a long day, but we got the results we wanted,” Frank said. “We took care of Hartville in the first game, winning 7-1.”
Paige Vogelgesang pitched, allowing one run on five hits and one hit batter. She struck out four.
Averi Glosemeyer led the batters with three hits.
Clara Nowak had two hits, including a double.
Amanda Dorpinghaus doubled. Vogelgesang, Gwen Newton, Stella Hancock and Izabella Glosemeyer singled. Newton scored two runs and Nowak drove in two.
Kaylee Schwoeppe, Annabelle Roellig, Newton and Sydney Kessler each stole a base.
Borgia outhit Hartville, 10-5. Hartville made six of the game’s seven errors.
Borgia took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the first. Hartville cut it to 2-1 in the second, but Borgia added single runs in the fourth and fifth and three more in the sixth for the win.
Against Waynesville, the Lady Tigers got a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth, the last inning before the time limit expired, to win, 6-3.
Nowak pitched the first three innings, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks. She struck out two.
Dorpinghaus took the loss, allowing four runs on two hits and one walk over 1.1 innings. She also struck out two.
Dorpinghaus had three hits. Nowak ended with two hits.
Vogelgesang doubled while Averi Glosemeyer, Hancock and Roellig singled.
Hancock, Roellig and Dorpinghaus each stole a base.
Newton, Averi Glosemeyer and Nowak scored. Dorpinghaus had an RBI.
“We played Vienna in the last game of the day, knowing we had to win to put the tournament into a three-way tie between us, Waynesville and Vienna,” Frank said. “The girls came out ready to take charge and scored eight runs on 10 hits.”
Borgia jumped on top of Vienna in the final game, 3-0 in the bottom of the first. The Lady Knights added single runs in the second and third.
Vienna scored a run in the fourth, but Borgia added three in the bottom of that inning.
Dorpinghaus was in the circle. Over six innings, she allowed an unearned run on five hits and two walks. She struck out four in the win.
Nowak had two doubles. Averi Glosemeyer also had two hits, including one double.
Vogelgesang also doubled.
Newton, Dorpinghaus, Hancock, Roellig and Kessler singled.
Dorpinghaus stole a base and scored two runs. Nowak also had two runs.
Vogelgesang, Newton, Averi Glosemeyer and Clara Heggemann scored once.
Nowak drove in two runs. Glosemeyer and Hancock each had one RBI.
Borgia hosts Archdiocesan Athletic Association foe Father Tolton Catholic Tuesday. The team plays at St. Joseph’s Academy Thursday.
