Turnabout is fair play.
St. Francis Borgia Regional’s basketball Lady Knights achieved that Thursday in Columbia, defeating Tolton Catholic in Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division action, 46-30.
Tolton Catholic won the previous meeting in Washington, winning Jan. 4, 29-27.
With the win, Borgia improved to 11-11 overall, 2-5 in league play. Tolton fell to 4-17, 2-5 to end the regular season.
Borgia has one final league game scheduled and will host Notre Dame Monday in a makeup contest at 6:30 p.m.
Borgia led 28-19 at the half.
Kaitlyn Patke scored 17 points to pace the Borgia offense. She went 5-6 from the free-throw line. As a team, Borgia was 11-16 from the free-throw line.
“Kaitlyn Patke was unstoppable and worked hard on the boards,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said.
Mya Hillermann and Avery Lackey both scored nine points. Hillermann hit the lone three-point basket for Borgia.
“Mya Hillerman really opened things up for us scoring in transition,” Houlihan said.
Audrey Richardson and Callyn Weber each ended with four points.
Jenna Ulrich added three points.
Tolton Catholic statistics were unavailable at deadline.