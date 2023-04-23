With extra periods still not enough to determine a winner, the Lady Knights came through in a shootout.
St. Francis Borgia (7-6-1) stopped O’Fallon Christian (1-8) twice in the penalty kick round to win Tuesday on the road, 3-2.
Borgia made good on all four of its penalty kicks, making a fifth kick unnecessary after Christian only converted twice.
“Our girls stepped up confidently during PKs, going 4-4,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “Claire Turgeon saved Christian’s last attempt to give us the win.”
Borgia tallied the first goal of regulation with Abby Schutte doing the honors, assisted by Madi Lieberoff.
“We started out strong, scoring pretty quickly into the game,” Severino said. “Christian has some really skilled players that took over and tied it up later in the first half. It seemed as though we started playing on our heels — less aggressive.”
In the second half, roles were reversed as Christian netted the go-ahead goal and Borgia had to play from behind to get the equalizer.
Lieberoff gained her second assist via corner kick as Josie Charboneau finished the play for the score.
“We were proud of the determination and confidence the team played with,” Severino said. “We didn’t give up when Christian tied it, or when they took the lead. We persevered and got an exciting win.”
The teams held firm through the remainder of regulation and a pair of 10-minute overtimes.
“Our defensive line really stepped up,” Severino said. “We’ve been working on getting them more involved in the entire game, not just defensive aspects, and they rose to the occasion and were a big reason as to why we ended with a win.”
While not appearing in the scoring column, Severino said Olivia Wunderlich’s fingerprints were on the contest.
“She was all over the field, pressuring Christian and distributing to our other mids and forwards,” Severino said. “She does a lot of the dirty work that doesn’t end up on stat sheets, and certain scoring opportunities we had came from Olivia not giving up and keeping the ball in our attacking third.”
The Lady Knights lost a 4-0 game to Tolton Wednesday. Borgia next plays in the Blue Cat Cup Tournament, hosted by Washington and Union. The Lady Knights play Ft. Zumwalt North in the first round Monday in Union at 5 p.m.
