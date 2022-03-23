Leaping out of the gate, the St. Francis Borgia Regional girls soccer Lady Knights ripped host Rolla Saturday to open play in Rolla’s Blue Fish Tournament, 6-2.
“Our game against Rolla was a nice way to start the season,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “We were able to get a little momentum going into our next few games. I thought we were passing the ball really well and talking phenomenally. We have a lot of good leaders on the field who are doing a very good job of communicating with the rest of the team.”
Audrey Richardson opened scoring in the first half. The senior was assisted by freshman Abby Schutte.
Borgia’s next goal came from another freshman, Haylee Stieffermann, and Borgia 2-0.
That’s how things stood at the half.
After Rolla came back to tie it, Stieffermann made it a brace with the go-ahead goal. Richardson assisted.
Richardson scored her second goal of the game to make it 4-2. Sophomore Madi Lieberoff assisted on the goal.
Richardson completed her hat trick on a penalty kick to make it 5-2.
Lauren Dickhut netted the final Borgia goal with Lieberoff assisting.
Junior Madison Lammert stopped seven Rolla shots for the win in net.
“We had a number of freshmen playing today,” Severino said. “It’s so cool to see them stepping up to the challenge. They don’t really care that this is their first varsity game. They’re just ready to go. They’re some of our best communicators, too. I can’t wait to see what they do for the rest of the season.”
Borgia tied Pacific in the other game, 1-1, but won the event championship on points.
Borgia’s Lammert, Richardson and Sarah Pisarek were selected to the all-tournament team.
Borgia visits Union Tuesday.