Fighting back from a first-set loss at New Haven, the St. Francis Borgia volleyball Lady Knights rallied to victory Tuesday, 21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-11.
“This always is a tough place to play,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “New Haven always fights and scraps so hard. Give them credit. They have a lot of juniors and a couple of strong seniors and they played extremely well tonight.”
New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener saw positives with her team.
“I think they played hard,” Hoener said. “I think we played well at some times, and other times, we were a little too tentative. We’re going to work on that and being aggressive.”
The win allowed Borgia (3-1) to extend its unbeaten run over New Haven (3-1) to 13 matches. That includes two Hermann Tournament pool play splits.
New Haven came out as hot as conditions in its gym, opening the first game with a Megan Hoerstkamp ace. From there, the Lady Shamrocks controlled most of the first game, leading by as much as eight points before Borgia fought back to cut the gap to one point twice at 21-20 and 22-21.
Avery Strubberg put down two kills to set up game point and Isabella Groner served another ace to end it, 25-21.
It was the third time in four matches that Borgia dropped the opening set. In two of those three matches, Borgia came back to win.
“I think it was just composure,” Steiger said. “I got on my girls a little bit. I don’t think they mentally gave New Haven enough credit. New Haven is a darned good team. I don’t think our girls came ready to play in a contest as hard as it was. Give New Haven credit. They played extremely well, pushed us and gave us all we could handle tonight.”
The second set was close for much of the way. Borgia used a Maura Derner kill to move ahead to stay at 17-16. A New Haven attack error ended it, 25-18.
“All of the games we’ve won so far this year, we’ve swept,” Hoener said. “I told the girls not to think that was going to happen. When we dropped a set, it wasn’t like it was a shock.”
In the pivotal third game, Borgia scored the first seven points and raced off to a massive early lead. It was 17-5 when New Haven started to work back.
New Haven got an ace from Aubri Meyer to tie it at 22-22, but Borgia’s Sophie Hurst scored the next point on a kill.
Strubberg countered for the Lady Shamrocks, but a service error gave Borgia game point and the Lady Knights took advantage to win, 25-23.
“I think we were fortunate to win that third set,” Steiger said. “We had a couple of good points. Our kids were able to fight it out. It just as easily could have gone New Haven’s way and then we would have been in for a battle.”
Hoener said New Haven gained momentum during the comeback attempt.
“I was really proud of our effort in the third set coming back,” Hoener said. “We were down pretty big and we came back. We had a couple of miscues right at the end. I was hoping we would be able to carry that momentum to the fourth set and we came out really flat.”
Borgia went on a seven-point run early in the fourth game and picked up the pace from there. A combined block by Hurst and Gabby Schwoeppe ended it at 25-11.
Strubberg led New Haven with five kills. Alayna Lagemann and Liz Luecke each chipped in with four kills. Meyer added two kills and Hoerstkamp was credited with one from the libero spot.
Luecke and Strubberg were New Haven’s primary passers with 13 and 12 digs respectively.
Hoerstkamp checked in with six digs. Katie Holtmeyer had four and Groner added one.
Luecke handed out eight assists while Groner ended with seven.
Hoerstkamp served five aces. Meyer ended with four while Groner served two and Holtmeyer added one ace.
Lagemann and Luecke each had one block.
“They’re a fun team to coach, and a fun team to watch,” Hoener said. “Sometimes, they make some plays that even I have to crack a smile and I don’t really show much emotion. They’re easy. They always want to do better. They want to learn. They want to do well, so it’s easy to coach them this year.”
Note — Borgia’s statistics were not available at deadline.
Borgia dropped to 3-2 overall, 1-1 in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association, with a 25-18, 25-19, 29-27 loss at Lutheran St. Charles.
New Haven also fell to 3-2 with a five-set loss at Montgomery County, 25-18, 25-17, 14-25, 21-25, 15-12.
“Not our best showing by any means,” Hoener said. “We were rattled in the first two sets and it took us a while to calm down. Had some untimely errors in the fifth set.”
Both teams are playing in tournaments this weekend. New Haven plays in Cape Girardeau Friday and Saturday. Borgia hosts its tournament Saturday.
