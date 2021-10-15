Three area things decided to shake things up a bit in last Wednesday’s triangular golf match.
St. Francis Borgia Regional, St. Clair and Union unleashed doubles and trios play onto the links at Meramec Lakes Golf Course, playing three holes of best ball, three holes in the shamble format and three holes in the scramble format.
The Lady Knights ended with the lowest combined round of 129 strokes. St. Clair was second with 149, and then came Union with a score of 153.
“While the format was different today, and it allowed the girls to enjoy themselves out on the course, we played a better round today than Monday at conference,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said.
Borgia’s combination of Maura Struckhoff and Sophie Fletcher led the event with a 39.
Bree Nieder and Natalie Alferman were next for the Lady Knights with a 41, followed by Chloe Wunderlich and Jenna Hammer’s 47 and a 63 from the trio of Ava Howell, Alaina Goodman and Callie Boland.
“While my five players going to districts played well today, I was most proud of the other six girls who played in their first match for us: Jenna Hammer, Ellie Sieve, Isabella Borgerding, Ava Howell, Alaina Goodman and Callie Boland,” Pelster said. “While they definitely had some nerves going into the round, they all played great. Jenna Hammer really stood out as someone who hit the ball well today. She played softball last year, so she has been working on figuring out the different swing but has really shown improvement.”
St. Clair’s top score came from the duo of Jordyn Hampson and Caitlin Parmeley — a 47.
Allie Cook and Alyssa Taylor carded a 49 for the Lady Bulldogs, and Hayley Schaefer and Bonnie Kavanagh shot a 53.
Union’s teams were Alisha Skiles and Kylee Mobley at 48, Hannah Gillison and Destanee Goddard at 52, and Skylur McEllwain and Natalie Rice at 54.
The teams will tee off Monday in their district tournaments.
Borgia plays in Class 1 District 1 at Norwoods Golf Club in Hannibal.
St. Clair is in Class 2 District 1, which plays at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent.
Union and the rest of Class 3 District 2 play at Wolf Hollow Golf Club.