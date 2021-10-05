New format.
For the 23rd time in Hermann Volleyball Tournament history, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Lady Knights took home the top hardware.
“They played extremely well tonight,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “I’m very proud of them. We’re always happy to win this tournament. It’s always a good one. Hermann battled us the whole way. We were glad to come out on top.”
Borgia’s players were pleased with the result.
“It feels great winning for the third time in a row,” Borgia senior setter Annie Arand said. “It was a pretty good battle against Hermann as always. I love playing them, and I love playing here. I love this environment.”
Borgia senior Caroline Glastetter enjoyed the win.
“It feels really good,” Glastetter said. “Doing this three years in a row is pretty fun.”
Hermann Head Coach Phil Landolt complimented Borgia.
“Borgia played very well,” Landolt said. “They have good ball control and very smart hitters.”
Borgia prevailed in a three-match round-robin format to win the crown. The Lady Knights defeated Pacific in the opening match, 25-16, 25-8, then beat Hermann in the winner-take-all match, 25-15, 25-14.
It was the third year in a row Borgia had won the title with all three title matches coming against Hermann.
It was the 14th time Borgia and Hermann paired up in the title match with Borgia winning 14 times.
It also was the 23rd time the Lady Knights have claimed the title since 1983.
Hermann set up the championship match with a 24-26, 25-14, 25-17 win over Pacific in the other round-robin game. The new format was necessary after Gateway Legacy, the runner-up from Tuesday’s pool, withdrew due to COVID-19 quarantines.
“There wasn’t much to change on our end other than knowing the last game wasn’t going to be so late,” Steiger said. “Nothing changed for our girls. These girls have been through it all. We’ve got a great group. It was a pretty easy adjustment.”
Borgia-Hermann
As anticipated, the final match determined the winner. Borgia took a large early lead, 8-2, but Hermann fought back to within two points, 9-7, with McKenna Tyree knocking down a kill.
Although Borgia retook the initiative, it was on Hermann mistakes initially.
That gave the Borgia juggernaut a chance to fire up once again, and Kaitlyn Patke’s final kill of the set gave the Lady Knights a 25-15 victory.
Borgia again surged forward to start the second set, but Hermann fought back, tying it at 5-5 and taking a three-point lead before Borgia responded.
Borgia tied it again, 8-8, on an ace by Anniston Sherrell.
Borgia didn’t break away until Glastetter rotated back to serve. Her jump serve yielded a pair of aces and started Borgia’s match-winning surge. Down the stretch, Borgia’s lead was at least three points and quickly grew.
“During quarantine, my dad set up the net in the yard, and I worked on the jump serve every other day. It got OK last year, but it still wasn’t consistent enough for the level play. I was able to work on it during club season, and now it’s getting better every day.”
Lily Brown’s final kill completed the sweep, 25-14.
For Borgia, Ella Brinkmann was the kills leader with nine. Glastetter ended with six, and Brown, Lynsey Batson and Patke each had three kills. Arand chipped in with one.
Arand ran the offense, recording 19 assists. Lauren Nieder had four, and Glastetter posted one.
Glastetter was the defensive leader with 10 digs. Arand picked up eight. Brinkmann and Nieder each had five. Sherrell posted four digs, Patke had two, and Brown ended with one.
Batson and Glastetter both recorded three block assists. Brown and Patke each had two, and Brinkmann added one.
Glastetter closed with three aces. Brinkmann, Arand and Sherrell each had one.
Hermann statistics were not available at deadline.
Borgia-Pacific
Opening championship play, Borgia met Pacific, winning 25-16, 25-8.
“Pacific was a good win,” Steiger said. “They played us a lot tougher than they did Monday night. They came out and played right with us. We were able to pull away about halfway through. All in all, it was a quality win.”
Arand agreed.
“Pacific is up and coming,” Arand said. “They just keep getting better. It’s always fun to play them. Every team gives us their best game against us. It’s always fun to see what this tournament brings.”
The two teams both were in the Monday pool with Borgia also winning that match.
Pacific was a tough foe for the Lady Knights. At one point the first game was tied, 5-5. The Lady Knights hit their stride and pulled away.
Soon after, it was 17-7 for Borgia. Glastetter’s jump-serving stretch gave Borgia a spark, and the Lady Knights took advantage.
Pacific started to rally late, but Patke knocked down the final kill to complete the first set.
The Lady Knights put the first five points on the board to start the second game and never looked back.
Both coaches rotated reserves into the game, and Borgia’s subs were able to get the better of the Lady Indians.
Sherrell came up with a kill across the net to make it 23-8. Glastetter followed up, and a Pacific error gave Borgia the first championship round-robin match.
Brinkmann was the kills leader with seven. Patke ended with five, Glastetter posted four, Sherrell and Brown each had three, Batson charted two, and Arand had one kill.
Arand, Nieder and Glastetter all had four digs. Sherrell was next at three. Josie Charboneau, Brinkmann and Marissa Gau each had two, and Molly Schroeder, Ava Lou Ploch, Madi Ulrich, Brown and Patke each had one dig.
Arand handed out 16 assists. Ploch had five. Nieder posted two, and Glastetter and Gau each had one.
Patke had four block assists. Brinkmann and Batson each had three. Arand and Glastetter posted two apiece, and Brown had one.
Arand and Glastetter both served two aces. Nieder and Patke had one apiece.
Pacific statistics were not available at deadline.
Hermann-Pacific
Knowing it needed to rebound quickly, the Pacific Lady Indians forced a three-set match.
Pacific took the first game, 26-24. Hermann bounced back to take the next two and the match, 25-14, 25-17.
“We started out with a bunch of errors and a little slowly against a good Pacific team,” Landolt said. “Once we settled down a bit, I felt like we gained a bit of control of the match.”
In the opening set, the teams swapped points for the first 25 serves.
Pacific stepped forward, getting the first run. Caroline Tomlinson came up with a block to make it a four-point run, giving Pacific a 16-12 lead.
Hermann worked back to tie it at 21-21.
Both teams had chances late.
Pacific reached game point first, 24-23, but Hermann tied it, 24-24.
Pacific didn’t give Hermann another chance. Lauren Langenbacher got a setter kill, and Hermann was called for a lift to give Pacific the first game, 26-24.
The result woke up the Lady Bearcats, and Hermann dominated the second game.
The second game never was close. Hermann pulled away early and never was tested through the middle and late stages of the match. Grace Godat knocked down the final kill, 25-14, and the teams headed to the third game.
Pacific scored the first four points of the third game, but Hermann worked back to tie it at 7-7. The teams shared the lead following that until Hermann got its break at 13-13.
Once Hermann was able to move ahead by a couple of points, the Lady Bearcats found their form and rolled to the 25-17 victory.
Match statistics were not available at deadline.
Pacific was awarded the third-place plaque.