Scoring four times in just over 17 minutes, the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Lady Knights pulled away from Hannibal Monday at Scanlan Stadium to win in the Class 3 District 8 girls soccer semifinals, 7-3.
“I was very pleased with how our girls played,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “I thought we controlled possession. We did a very good job of holding the ball in the middle, connecting passes, getting the ball out wide and then getting it back to the middle. They were very focused the whole time on doing the things we had talked about in preparation for this game.”
This season, Borgia has seen opposing teams go on late scoring spurts. This time, the Lady Knights came up with their own big rally to advance to Wednesday’s district championship game.
The Lady Knights (7-15) will face top-seeded Washington (12-11) for the title. It will be the third meeting between the teams. Washington has won both games this year, 4-0.
“We’ve got to be prepared,” Severino said. “We’ve got to come out from the beginning and play our game. We’ve got to be confident. It’s nice to be back in the district championship game. We’ll be excited for it.”
In Monday’s semifinal, Hannibal jumped on top first with Bella Falconer scoring in the first three minutes.
“She’s very quick up top,” Severino said. “We had talked about how to contain her, but unfortunately we didn’t do a very good job at the start of the game. In the second half, we had Alliyah Thanawalla man-mark her, and later in the game, we had Alicia Baylard do the same thing. She still had her chances, but it was less than what she had in the first half.”
Borgia tied it in the 11th minute when Lauren Dickhut scored after a corner kick.
Hannibal retook the lead four minutes later on Falconer’s second goal of the game.
With 14 minutes left in the first half, Gretchen Overman netted her first goal, and Bree Nieder followed up with eight minutes to go. Borgia led at the break, 3-2.
Borgia fought to preserve the lead, but Lexi Wheelan netted a goal following a corner kick with 21:22 to play. Falconer headed the ball on goal, and Wheelan was in the right place to finish it.
“It was a very physical game,” Severino said. “It got a little chippy at times. Our whole talk to the girls was that you have to keep your composure and play through the game. I was happy with how they responded to the physical play.”
With the game tied, 3-3, Borgia found its scoring touch.
After Dickhut was fouled, Overman blasted a long free kick into the net with 17:04 to play.
Leading by a goal, the Lady Knights stayed on the attack. Just 2:02 after Overman’s goal, Dickhut scored her second off of a scramble in the box.
With 10:48 to play, Hayle Kromer joined the scoring party, making it 6-3.
Overman added her hat trick goal with 7:06 to go, on another long shot, to complete the scoring.
“Something lit a fire,” Severino said. “They just decided to go off. I was really happy to see Gretchen get a hat trick. It was nice to see so many girls contributing.”
Rosati-Kain
Borgia finished the regular season Friday with a 4-0 win over Archdiocesan Athletic Association foe Rosati-Kain at Creve Coeur Park.
Dickhut, Overman, Audrey Richardson and Eleanor Pettet scored for Borgia in the game.