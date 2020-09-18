Winning five of six games, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights won the Blue Pool title at Saturday’s Borgia Tournament.
Borgia opened the day by beating Francis Howell Central, 25-19, 25-17.
The Lady Knights then swept Troy, 25-9, 25-12.
In the final pool match, Borgia won the first game, 25-21. In the second game, Willard ran away and held a big lead before Borgia started to chip back. The Lady Knights forced it into extra points before Willard prevailed, 28-26.
“That was the set that at least we got to grow,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “We shot ourselves in the foot early and made a lot of mistakes to help them. They’re a team that doesn’t need any help. We showed a lot of heart and a lot of growth coming back. We just couldn’t pull it out in the end. We made too many mistakes and missed serves at key times.”
While both teams went 5-1 in pool games, Borgia had a 45-point differential while Willard had 28. That gave Borgia the pool title.
For the three pool matches, Ella Brinkmann led the offense with 30 kills while hitting .435.
“They say when a hitter’s hot, you’ve got to keep going to them,” Brinkmann said. “Annie’s (Arand) sets were so smart, as always. They were so accurate and good. It was only right for me to put them down.”
Caroline Glastetter was next with 24 kills. Lily Brown knocked down 10 kills.
“I’m really excited about my role this year,” Glastetter said. “I like being set more. It really involves me in the game.”
Kaitlyn Patke added eight, Lynsey Batson and Annie Arand each had four and Anniston Sherrell, Maddie Dowil and Alicia Baylard had one kill apiece.
In pool play, Brinkmann was the digs leader with 25. Baylard and Glastetter each logged 20 digs. Arand posted 10.
Lauren Nieder and Dowil had five digs. Brown posted four. Patke had three. Sherrell and Ava Lou Ploch each had two digs.
Arand was the assists leader with 56. Ploch had six, Baylard posted five, Glastetter had four, Brinkmann contributed two, and Patke chipped in with one.
Brown and Batson each had two blocks. Arand, Glastetter and Patke were credited with one apiece.
Arand paced the team with six aces. Glastetter and Brown each served three. Patke had two while Ploch and Brinkmann served one ace apiece.
Also in the pool, Francis Howell Central and Willard tied for third at 1-5 in pool games. Francis Howell Central, coached by Borgia grad Julie (Meyer) Gronek advanced to the consolation over Troy by virtue of a better point differential, -16 to -57.
In the Gold Pool, St. Dominic was the winner at 5-1 while Timberland was second at 4-2. Timberland took a set from St. Dominic, but also split with Francis Howell North.
Francis Howell North advanced to the consolation with a 3-3 record, sweeping Washington and splitting with Timberland.
Washington went 0-6 in pool games to finish fourth.