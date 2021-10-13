There won’t be an easy match in the district tournament.
That’s what the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Knights discovered Thursday in Weldon Spring.
Borgia (24-2) needed four games to defeat potential district foe Francis Howell (11-14-1), 25-21, 25-17, 19-25, 25-21.
Both teams are in Class 5 District 3 along with Eureka (23-0), Lafayette (22-2-1) and Washington (5-16-3).
“It was a good win on the road last night,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “Ella Brinkmann was our standout. Honestly, she carried us through on a night where our passing and ball control wasn’t too good for much of the night against a scrappy Francis Howell team.”
Steiger said the team had its low ebb during the third game.
“Our serve receive really left us, but like good teams do, we came together and found a way to win on a night when we definitely didn’t have our best stuff,” he said.
Brinkmann picked up 23 kills to pace the offense. Caroline Glastetter was next with 13 kills. Lily Brown logged eight, Kaitlyn Patke had three, and Ava Lou Ploch and Annie Arand had one kill apiece.
Lauren Nieder was the digs leader with 15. Ploch and Brinkmann each had 13. Glastetter picked up six, Patke had five, and Arand and Brown each had four.
Arand assisted on 39 kills. Anniston Sherrell had three assists, and Ploch, Nieder, Brown and Brinkmann each had one.
Lynsey Batson had five block assists. Arand and Glastetter each had four. Patke posted two block assists. Brown and Brinkmann each had one.
Nieder served two aces, and Arand added one.