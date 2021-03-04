One if by land.
Two if by sea.
Three if by air.
The St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Lady Knights (13-12) used route No. 3 to defeat Hermann (14-12) in the Class 4 District 6 semifinals at Borgia, 56-37.
“We have not shot well,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “To finish with a big win over Hermann showed we have improved. We won up there early in the season in a close game.”
There was plenty of air under the nine three-point baskets Borgia hit while rallying from a heavy early deficit. Four different players scored from beyond the arc. Jenna Ulrich hit four of the shots, while Mya Hillermann and Callyn Weber each had two. Kaitlyn Patke added one three.
“Great game by Jenna Ulrich coming off the bench,” Houlihan said. “She was just able to relax, shoot the ball and not be too nervous.”
Hermann netted the first eight points of the game and hit its first 10 free throws while jumping out to a big lead.
“It was just a slow start,” Houlihan said. “I think we had some nerves going into the game. We really wanted to make sure we got the ball inside, but we just couldn’t finish.”
However, free throws are what carried Hermann in the early stages. The Lady Bearcats were limited to just two field goals over the first 16 minutes of the game.
“Our defense was decent, but we were allowing them to get to the free-throw line,” Houlihan said.
Once Borgia started to find its range, the lead shrunk rapidly. Borgia got two three-point baskets from Hillermann and another from Ulrich. A basket from Avery Lackey with three seconds left in the opening quarter gave Borgia a 13-12 advantage after eight minutes.
“After Mya Hillermann hit two threes, that settled everybody down,” Houlihan said.
And the Lady Knights never looked back.
Netting the first seven points of the second quarter, Borgia pulled away, building up a 20-point lead by the intermission, 36-16.
The game wasn’t in doubt during the second half. Borgia led 50-24 after three quarters and closed out with a 56-37 win.
When Hermann would fight through the layers of the Borgia defense, Lackey was there waiting.
Throughout the game, she swatted numerous chances away. Her blocked shot statistics were not available at deadline, but she had several.
“Avery took over and protected the rim,” Houlihan said. “They didn’t want to go into the lane. When you have a player like her who can block shots, that really messes up the whole idea of penetrating and getting to the lane. Good game by her.”
Kaitlyn Patke led Borgia with 18 points but had her right eye gouged in the fourth quarter and had to leave after that.
Ulrich scored 14 points, including four threes.
Hillermann concluded with 10 points.
Both Lackey and Weber ended with six points.
Lexie Meyer added two points.
Borgia went 3-8 from the free-throw line.
Grace Winkelmann ended with nine points.
Grace Godat recorded eight points.
Macie Witthaus hit a pair of threes in the fourth quarter for her six points.
Holly Heldt ended with five points. Maya Wideman concluded with four.
Hannah Grosse netted three points.
Malerie Schutt and Chelsey Moeckli had one point apiece.
Hermann hit four three-point baskets, all in the fourth quarter. The Lady Bearcats hit 13 of 20 free throws.
With the win, Borgia plays Thursday at Lutheran St. Charles (19-6). The game tips off at 6 p.m.
The top seed defeated Orchard Farm (13-12) Monday in the other semifinal, 50-40.
“All season long, our focus has been on winning a district championship,” Houlihan said. “We now have the chance to do that.”