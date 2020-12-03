After scoring the game’s first 14 points, the St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Lady Knights never looked back Monday, securing the team’s first win of the season by beating Pacific, 55-21.
“We knew Pacific was struggling a bit, so we wanted to come out and get a good fast start,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “We wanted to see where we are.”
Pacific Head Coach Bill Thoele felt his team improved throughout the game.
“They’re going to make mistakes,” Thoele said. “As you look at us, my main goal is to get better every day and improve.”
Borgia (1-1) did not allow a point until 4:13 remained in the opening quarter. By then, the Lady Knights had a dominating lead and continued to add to that.
Borgia led 24-4 after one quarter. It was 36-11 at the half.
“It was a good start,” Houlihan said. “We wanted to pull back and work on some stuff as well.”
Pacific (0-2), which started three freshmen, picked up confidence as the game went along and the Lady Indians were able to slow down Borgia at times. The score was 48-19 after three quarters.
“We were playing a veteran Borgia team that has huge size with two girls who each can score 30 any night,” Thoele said. “We don’t match up very well with them, but my kids are going to work hard, get better and that’s what I tell them every day. You can’t worry about wins and losses right now. You will get better and you will compete. We will win our games.”
For the second game in a row, the Lady Knights were paced offensively by Kailtyn Patke. The junior scored 16 points despite being in foul trouble for much of the night.
Senior Avery Lackey returned to the lineup and scored 11 points.
“It was our first game with Avery Lackey, but we were without Grace Rickman due to quarantine,” Houlihan said. “It’s a revolving door and you’ve got to play with who is here.”
Audrey Richardson, a junior guard, netted nine points.
Junior Jenna Ulrich was next with six points.
Junior Callyn Weber added five points while sophomore Lexi Meyer scored four. Senior Mya Hillermann and freshman Kate Snider each scored two points.
Borgia hit three three-point baskets and went 8-17 from the free-throw line.
“We struggled so much with turnovers against Owensville that we wanted to settle down and run the offense a little bit,” Houlihan said. “We wanted to take our time and get to the right spots. We even had some steals and fast break points. We’ll take that, too.”
Pacific’s top scorer was a freshman. Lexi Clark closed with eight points for the game.
“She never gets tired,” Thoele said. “She does exactly what you ask her. They’re so coachable. This is such a good character team. They listen and do what they’re supposed to do. They’re going to get better.”
Sophomore Shelby Kelemen was next with six points. She hit one of the team’s two three-point baskets.
Jaylynn Miller, another freshman, had the other three-point basket for her points.
Senior Hannah Bruns and sophomore Molly Prichard each netted two points.
Besides the two three-point baskets, Pacific went 1-6 from the free-throw line.
“It’s a work in progress,” Thoele said. “I think when these kids get a little older and get some experience, they will be a very competitive team.”
Borgia’s Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division opener against Notre Dame has been postponed. It was supposed to be played Wednesday at Borgia. It now will be played Dec. 11 at Notre Dame.
Borgia, instead, next plays at Lutheran South Friday. The varsity game is set for 7 p.m.
“We know it’s a very fluid schedule right now,” Houlihan said. “We know Lutheran South will be more of an up-tempo game like Owensville was.”
Pacific is scheduled to play next week in the Herculaneum Tournament.
Pacific’s home game Thursday against Bishop DuBourg has been called off.