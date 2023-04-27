With sophomore Fiona Shelp performing a first-half hat trick, the Ft. Zumwalt North Lady Panthers stormed their way into the semifinals of the Blue Cat Tournament Monday.
Zumwalt North (7-6) defeated St. Francis Borgia (7-7-1) in the first round of the tournament at Union, 4-0.
“They’re a good quick team with a good first touch,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “They knew where they wanted to go after their received the ball. It was just very reactive and that’s where we needed to be quicker in our pressure, quicker in our transition and just more efficient with the ball in our end.”
Shelp scored her three goals in the second, eighth and 26th minutes.
Rihanna Blanchard added the fourth goal with just 10 minutes remaining in the second half.
“At halftime, we talked about how we wanted to win the second half or at least wanted to do better in the second half than we did the first,” Severino said. “I do think the girls accomplished that and they got it in their heads that they needed to play hard and play focused. Now, we just need to translate that into a full game.”
Gabby Starman was credited with two assists.
Lindsey Garcia and Blanchard added one assist apiece.
Zumwalt North goalkeepers Sophia Kriegesmann and Lily Selvy combined for the shutout. Both recorded two saves.
Borgia utilized both Claire Turgeon and Madison Lammert between the pipes. Turgeon started at goalkeeper, but left the net to play the field for the final 13 minutes, turning over the last line of defense to Lammert for the remainder of the contest.
Borgia will play Pacific in the consolation bracket Wednesday at 5 p.m. while Zumwalt North plays Union in the championship semifinals in the following game at 6:45 p.m.
The other half of the bracket is being played at Washington.