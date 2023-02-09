Local bragging rights belong to St. Francis Borgia.
At least, they do in girls swimming.
Borgia won Friday’s dual meet over Washington at the Four Rivers Area Family YMCA, 97-73.
The teams used the meet to honor the seniors from both sides. It was the final regular season meet for Borgia and the only home meet of the season for the Lady Jays.
“What an exciting meet,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “There were some great races on both sides. We have been blessed with amazing senior captains, it’s hard not to get sentimental. But as I tell the girls, we’re not done yet. There’s state.”
Both teams were coming off their conference meets, in which Borgia won the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Meet the previous Saturday and Washington placed second in the Gateway Athletic Conference North-Central Meet Thursday.
“After swimming an amazing Conference meet on Thursday, gearing up to swim Borgia’s talented team the very next day proved a challenge,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “The WHS girls gave all they had. I couldn’t have asked for more.”
Borgia captured race wins in the 200 freestyle, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay, 100 breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay.
“The race of the day had to be the 100 fly,” Jones said. “Brennan Pfeiffer was behind until the turn at the 75, then poured it on to seize it. The times were amazing for a couple of girls in practice suits swimming at the Y.”
Washington got the wins in the 200 medley relay, 200 individual medley, 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
“The annual meet we have against Borgia is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the swimming talent shared in Washington,” Moreland said. “Both teams have a roster of girls to be proud of. Can’t wait to see what they accomplish at State.”
Results were as follows:
• 200 medley relay — Washington’s Zoey Ziegler, Ava Kauffeld, Maddy Henderson and Ellie Williams won in 2:05.01. Borgia’s Hunter Mohart, Bella Richardson, Jamie Poepsel and Sophia Sullentrup were second. Borgia’s Faith Rufkahr, Peyton Lackey, Kaylee Benhardt and Sophia Fletcher finished third.
• 200 freestyle — Borgia’s Pfeiffer touched first in 2:17.70. Schafer placed second for the Lady Knights. Washington’s Dayton Griesheimer was third.
• 200 individual medley — Washington’s Ava Kauffeld had the top time of 2:25.19. Mia Mahon touched second for the Lady Jays. Borgia’s Richardson took third place.
• 50 freestyle — Borgia’s Ava Mohart swam the race in 25.67 to take top honors. Washington’s Williams placed second and Borgia’s Sullentrup third.
• 100 butterfly — Borgia’s Pfeiffer bypassed Washington’s Kauffeld down the final stretch to place first in 1:03.91. Kauffeld finished second and Washington’s Mahon took third.
• 100 freestyle — Borgia’s Ava Mohart won in 55.89. Washington’s Ziegler and Williams placed second and third, respectively.
• 500 freestyle — Washington’s Henderson took first place in 6:26.45. Second went to Borgia’s Poepsel. Washington’s Griesheimer took third.
• 200 freestyle relay — Borgia’s team of Fletcher, Lackey, Pfeiffer and Ava Mohart finished first in 1:53.63. Washington’s Ziegler, Lexi Perriman, Williams and Kauffeld placed second. Another Washington team, Rye Gammon, Emma Braun, Cierra Loepker and Griesheimer, finished third.
• 100 backstroke — Washington’s Ziegler took first in 1:07.76. Borgia’s Hunter Mohart placed second and Fletcher took third for the Lady Knights.
• 100 breaststroke — Borgia’s Richardson touched first in 1:24.82. Her Borgia teammate, Lackey, placed second. Washington’s Perriman finished third.
• 400 freestyle relay — Borgia’s Pfeiffer, Schaefer, Sullentrup and Ava Mohart won the final race in 4:18.81. Another Borgia squad, Poepsel, Hunter Mohart, Rufkahr and Richardson, finished second. Washington’s Mahon, Braun, Darcy Koch and Griesheimer placed third.
Both teams have the MSHSAA Class 1 Swimming and Diving Championships coming up Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18, at the St. Peters Rec-Plex. That is the next meet for Borgia.
The Lady Jays had two final regular season meets scheduled at the Rec-Plex after Friday’s crosstown showdown, one Monday against Ft. Zumwalt East and Wentzville Liberty and one Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. against Ft. Zumwalt North.