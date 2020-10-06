Kaitlyn Patke didn’t need to go outside to see the Harvest Moon.
That’s because the volleyball flying at her location along the net looked just as big as the earth’s satellite, if not bigger.
“It looked pretty big,” Patke said. “I was thinking I’ve got to block this ball to win.”
Patke, a St. Francis Borgia Regional junior volleyball player, quickly timed her jump, putting hands onto the ball and sending it down onto the floor on the Hermann side of the net Thursday night in the 65th Hermann Invitational Tournament title match.
Game Borgia.
Match Borgia.
Title Borgia.
Patke’s block gave the Lady Knights a 25-19, 25-23 win over Hermann. It was Borgia’s 22nd title in event history and second in a row.
“You do what you’ve got to do to win,” Patke said. “To beat a team like Hermann, it takes everything.”
Borgia junior outside hitter Ella Brinkmann, who led all players with 16 kills, said it was a tough match.
“Honestly, it took a lot of grit,” Brinkmann said. “We really knew we wanted this. We remembered how good it felt last year, so to repeat was awesome. I’m so proud of us.”
Borgia junior setter Annie Arand said the title will help the team continue to grow.
“Winning this tournament feels great, especially for the second year in a row,” Arand said. “I think this gives us major confidence. This is a good milestone win.”
Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said it was a showdown between two outstanding teams.
“We know Hermann has a great team over there,” Steiger said. “We had to play that well just to have a chance. I’m really proud of how our girls stepped up tonight.”
Hermann Head Coach Phil Landolt said his team had a major challenge.
“This was a fun game to play,” Landolt said. “I don’t think we were as quite as sharp as we were when we played them Tuesday in pool play. They’re a great team. They’re really quick and their fast offense got the better of us tonight.”
Landolt said the match should help to motivate his team to do better.
“It’s the small things we need to work on,” Landolt said. “We didn’t cover the block or release on defense fast enough right at the end. Those small things add up in a close game against a team like Borgia.”
The title match proved to be what was expected from two of the state’s most decorated programs. Combined, the two schools have claimed 25 state championships in their respective classes, 14 by Hermann and 11 by Borgia. They’ve appeared in the state’s final four a combined 45 times.
Only once in the two matches the teams played in this year’s tournament did one of the teams pull away. Borgia achieved that in the first game.
Borgia built up a six-point lead midway through the opening set and was able to stay ahead.
Undaunted, Hermann fought back late, cutting the gap to 22-19 before the Lady Knights capped it. A kill by Caroline Glastetter sent her back to the service line. Patke and Ella Brinkmann blocked to set up game point and Brinkmann terminated the ball to give Borgia the opening game, 25-19.
The second game lived up to every iota of hype.
Hermann led early by three points. Borgia bounced back to take an 11-7 lead, but Hermann tied it at 11-11 on a Holly Heldt ace.
Both teams led after that, although neither could break away from a two-point advantage.
Hermann’s go-to weapon, Grace Winkelmann, hammered down a kill to tie the game at 23-23.
Winkelmann, who led Hermann with 13 kills for the match, drew everything Borgia could throw at her. The Lady Knights, as a rule, triple blocked against her. That only slightly slowed down the Hermann standout.
“That’s just something Brad (Bruns) and the other coaches and I discussed,” Steiger said. “We tried to take away their best option and make them do something else. We triple blocked her all night, but she was able to swing through. Grace is a phenomenal player. You’re not going to stop her. You just slow her down a little.”
Landolt agreed.
“Grace is someone we rely on in many areas,” Landolt said. “She’s really good in the back row and is a great defender. She’s a really smart player. She was facing the triple block all night and she was still finding places to hit the ball. We’re really proud of how she plays.”
However, with that kill to tie it, Winkelmann went back to serve. A threat from anywhere on the court, Winkelmann put the ball into play with both sides knowing the next point could be the one to decide the outcome.
A Hermann error gave Borgia match point. Libero Lauren Nieder went back to serve. Each team played the ball five times after the serve before Winkelmann attacked from the back row. And, that’s where Patke saw the ball coming right at her.
Glastetter and Lynsey Batson each were credited with four kills and Patke added three.
Glastetter and Nieder each had nine digs. Brinkmann was next with eight. Arand and Gau picked up two digs apiece while Patke was credited with one.
Arand handed out 27 assists.
Patke had seven total blocks. Brinkmann and Arand each posted three. Glastetter had one.
Glastetter and Gau each served aces.
For Hermann, Heldt and Malerie Schutt each added three kills. Cydney Moeckli was next with two while McKenna Tyree added one.
Hannah Grosse logged 22 assists.
Heldt served two aces and Winkelmann added one. Winkelmann also had a block.
For Borgia, the championship was a massive confidence booster. Borgia was playing shorthanded with three regular contributors, seniors Maddie Dowil and Alicia Baylard and junior Lily Brown, out.
“We were missing three girls who either start or see significant playing time,” Steiger said. The other girls came up huge. I’m very proud of the entire team and how they adapted.”
Arand said the team has overcome adversity.
“We’ve had a few setbacks over the last few weeks with people being quarantined,” Arand said. “I’m really proud of how everyone stepped up and came to the challenge. They really pushed themselves to get the win.”
Brinkmann is ready to start the rest of the season.
“This definitely sets a new bar, so we know how good we can play,” Brinkmann said. “Let’s just keep playing like that.”
Patke said the team is capable of more after reaching its first two goals.
“We have a goal sheet every year to win our tournament, win the Hermann Tournament, win district and go on from there,” Patke said.
Brinkmann is looking forward to the rematch Oct. 19 in Hermann.
“Hermann is one of my favorite teams to play,” Brinkmann said. “They always give us a great game and they’re full of talented players.”