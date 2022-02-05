It took two weeks, but it was worth the wait for the St. Francis Borgia Regional girls basketball Lady Knights.
Borgia (9-8) defeated Ft. Zumwalt North, 48-36, last Saturday to claim the consolation title from the Union Tournament.
The game originally was supposed to be played Jan. 15 in Union, but was postponed due to winter weather. The game ended up being played at Borgia.
Borgia led Ft. Zumwalt North after one quarter 12-11, and at the half, 27-20. Borgia led after three quarters, 46-29.
“I am glad we were able to finish the Union Tournament,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “Kaitlyn Patke picked up an all-tournament selection. It was great to bounce back from a loss with good team effort.
“Callyn Weber and Lexie Meyer were able to connect from the three-point line. Our pressure defense produced some easy scoring opportunities,” she said.
It was Patke’s second all-tournament selection of the season. She also made the all-tournament team in Sullivan. Ft. Zumwalt North’s Rihanna Blanchard also was selected to the all-tournament team.
Patke led Borgia in scoring with 18 points and added five assists, three rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot.
Weber and Meyer both ended with 11 points. Weber hit three three-point baskets while Meyer had two. Weber also contributed a rebound. Meyer had seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Amanda Dorpinghaus, Celia Gildehaus, Audrey Richardson and Elliot Schmelz scored two points apiece.
Dorpinghaus also had a rebound and a steal. Gildehaus posted four rebounds and an assist. Richardson had five steals, four rebounds and an assist.
Natalie Alferman had four rebounds and an assist. Madison Lieberoff added a steal. Mikayla Weber pulled down a rebound.
Borgia hit six three-point baskets and went 6-11 from the free-throw line.
Ft. Zumwalt North’s statistics were not available at deadline.
Cor Jesu
Playing on the road Thursday, Borgia dropped a 24-23 decision to the Cor Jesu Academy Chargers.
“We really struggled to get anything to fall,” Houlihan said. “We had our chances, but we could not convert. We played a great defensive game. Unfortunately, we just could not come up with the win.”
Cor Jesu led after one quarter, 7-4, and at the half, 13-12. The Chargers were up after three quarters, 20-18.
Patke scored 11 of Borgia’s points and also had six rebounds and three steals.
Richardson scored five points with one assist.
Weber had three points and two rebounds.
Gildehaus and Meyer each scored two points. Gildehaus also had nine rebounds. Meyer added four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Alferman had a steal. Dorpinghaus contributed a rebound.
Borgia opened play in its own tournament Monday against Washington. That game is reported in a separate story.