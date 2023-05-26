The showdown will take place at high noon.
That’s the start time for St. Francis Borgia’s Class 1 girls soccer quarterfinal at Villa Duchesne in Frontenac.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The showdown will take place at high noon.
That’s the start time for St. Francis Borgia’s Class 1 girls soccer quarterfinal at Villa Duchesne in Frontenac.
Fans traveling to the game are advised that tickets must be purchased online through MSHSAA and there will be no cash ticket sales at the gate.
Fans also are advised that they should enter at the athletic fields entrance, the second one north of Conway Road off of Spoede Road.
Villa Duchesne (8-11-1) already owns a win over Borgia (10-14-1) this season. The Saints beat Borgia in Washington May 1, 3-0. In that game, Heidi Fesler netted two goals while Taylor Brown scored the other. Olivia Decker, Georgia Leary and Anna Winter assisted on the goals.
Madison Lammert and Claire Turgeon each played a half in goal for Borgia and each made four saves. Turgeon allowed two goals and Lammert gave up one.
Grace Benac made 12 saves in net for the Villa Duchesne shutout.
Borgia’s offense likely will flow through its top goal scorer, Madison Lieberoff, who has netted 14 goals with 12 assists.
Abby Schutte has 11 goals and three assists.
Haylee Stieffermann, who missed time recently due to an emergency appendectomy, is back and has eight goals and four assists.
Olivia Wunderlich has scored five goals with six assists.
The winner will advance to the MSHSAA Class 1 Championships at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton June 2-3.
The semifinal will take place June 2 at 10 a.m. against the Saxony Lutheran-Metro winner.
The third-place game is June 3 at 10 a.m. while the championship will be played June 3 at 11 a.m.
Teams left on the other side of the bracket are Father Tolton Catholic, Laquey, Barstow and Bishop LeBlond.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.