While it went down as a 1-1 tie, Saturday’s Rolla Blue Fish Girls Soccer Tournament final game ended with St. Francis Borgia Regional lifting the championship plaque.
Borgia (1-0-1) tied Pacific (0-1-1) in the fourth game of the event Saturday.
Based upon earlier results, Borgia captured the title in the four-team event, scoring 11 points between its win over Rolla and tie against Pacific.
“It was neck and neck the entire game,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “Pacific is a very good team. They’re well coached, they have good speed and they have a good touch on the ball. I was very pleased with how the second half went by, the way we were able to step it up.”
Pacific’s tie with Borgia was enough to give the Lady Indians three points and place fourth in the event.
“We’re really proud of our effort,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “We start our regular season Monday against Owensville. Onward and upward, really.”
Pacific set the tone in the fourth minute. Borgia pressured the Pacific end early, but Pacific got a quick counter in the fourth minute.
Junior defender Lauren Langenbacher played a long pass to sophomore forward Abby Hall, who was able to beat Borgia junior goalkeeper Madison Lammert to make it 1-0 4:04 into the game.
“(Abby) is mesmerizing to watch,” Kelm said. “She’s only a sophomore, but she’s one of the strongest up-top forwards I’ve seen. That has a lot to do with her speed. The more she plays, the better she gets.”
Severino said Hall took advantage of the opening.
“We came out a little slow in the first half, which I was expecting with such a long break between games,” Severino said. “It was nice to see that in the second half, we ended up doing a little bit better.”
That’s how the score stood until the middle of the opening half. Borgia freshman Abby Schutte was able to slot a pass up the middle to senior forward Audrey Richardson and she was able to get past Pacific senior goalkeeper Emmaline Steel to even it with 21:21 to go in the half.
“It’s real nice to be able to use her (Richardson’s) speed,” Severino said. “Besides that, she handles the ball really well and sees the field amazingly. She sees her teammates and can find them. She has a nice shot. She has a lot of weapons on her side.”
Severino said that was a crucial goal.
“That was imperative,” Severino said. “If we don’t get that goal, I don’t know where our level is going into the second half. Getting that goal and tying it up gave us momentum for the second half so we didn’t feel like we were having to come from behind.”
That proved to be it for scoring, but not for a lack of effort. Both goalkeepers came up with huge saves. Lammert was able slow a shot and then grab it just off the line in the opening half. Steel made a one-handed stop just under the crossbar in the second half.
“Emmaline by far is the backbone of this team,” Kelm said. “She gives great direction to the defense. I have 100 percent confidence in her ability to protect this house. I was impressed with Maddy Lammert, too. I’ve known her for a long time.”
Both Steel and Lammert were credited with 11 saves in the game.
“Maddy had a good two games,” Severino said about Lammert. “The saves she had in our Rolla game kept us in the game. Without those saves, the game doesn’t go the way it did. In this game, she made some saves out of nowhere. She didn’t give up rebounds. She was very solid today, which is what we need.”