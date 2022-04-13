Playing a pair of games in Jefferson City, the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Lady Knights posted a split.
Borgia (2-6-2) tied host Helias Friday, 1-1. The Lady Knights fell Saturday to Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 5-1.
Borgia will host Rosati-Kain in Archdiocesan Athletic Association action Wednesday at 5 p.m. The game originally was scheduled to be played on the road, but the teams have opted to switch the dates. That will be Borgia’s only match this week.
Helias
Audrey Richardson scored an unassisted goal while Helias got a long free kick from Alaina Meyer.
Kate Snider played in goal for Borgia, stopping 12 shots.
“I was very happy with how our team came out ready to play from the very first whistle,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “We’ve been discussing that we need to come out with some fire to start games and the girls did just that.”
Severino said the team got a good effort in the midfield, and that set the stage for the result.
“Abby Schutte and Macy Strubberg had a great game,” Severino said. “They saw the field well and consistently distributed the ball to our outside mids and forwards, which led to a number of chances.”
Richardson’s goal came on a breakaway as she used her speed to get through the defense.
“Audrey Richardson scored a beautiful breakaway goal into the top right corner after beating out a Helias defender for the ball — terrific grit and determination on her part,” Severino said. Snider has moved into the starting spot in net in recent games.
“Kate Snider had a fantastic day in goal,” Severino said. “She definitely kept us in the game with a few of her saves.”
Smith-Cotton
Olivia Wunderlich scored Borgia’s goal, unassisted. Snider made six stops in the net.
“Smith-Cotton was very quick and efficient,” Severino said. “They were good at capitalizing on any mistake we made. Smith-Cotton’s goalie was also extremely talented, so scoring on her was a challenge.”
Wunderlich netted Borgia’s goal.
“I was happy to see Olivia Wunderlich get a goal,” Severino said. “She works so hard all the time. What she does may not always show up on the stat sheet, but she is instrumental to our team.”
Severino said things started well enough for the Lady Knights.
“We started the game well and had the majority of possession to start the half,” she said.
“We had a number of shots on goal, we just couldn’t get any to go in. Even though we had possession most of the time, they took advantage of some breakaways and scored first. Just goes to show how quickly things can change.”
Severino said the team needs to learn from Saturday’s action.
“This game showed us that we need to tighten some things up as a team defensively, and focus on finishing the opportunities we have when attacking,” Severino said.