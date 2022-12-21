After two losses at the Peoples Bank Holiday Tournament in Sullivan, the St. Francis Borgia basketball Lady Knights grabbed a win Friday.
Borgia (2-5) defeated Miller Career Academy (3-5) in the tournament’s seventh-place game, 37-32.
“We maintained control the entire game and it was nice to end the tournament with a win,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said.
Borgia led after one quarter, 12-6, and was up at the half, 24-14. The Lady Knights were on top after three quarters, 35-24.
Leading the way was Borgia’s all-tournament team representative, senior forward Celia Gildehaus. She scored 22 of Borgia’s 39 points.
“Celia Gildehaus had a great game,” Houlihan said.
Clara Nowak was next with seven points.
Amanda Dorpinghaus scored three points while Natalie Alferman, Sydney Kessler and Tatum Scheer each scored two points. Mikayla Weber added one point.
Borgia had one three-point basket, by Nowak. The Lady Knights went 4-17 from the free-throw stripe.
The Lady Knights host New Haven Wednesday at 6 p.m.
