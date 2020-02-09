Winter weather tinkered with the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Girls Swimming Championships this week, but in the end, a condensed one-day competition was able to be held.
In Thursday’s action in Florissant, St. Francis Borgia Regional placed second in the team standings, according to the Borgia Swimming Twitter account.
Borgia had one champion. The 400 freestyle relay team won with a time of 4:06.44. The combined Lutheran St. Charles and O’Fallon Christian team finished second in 4:08.56.
Borgia’s 200 freestyle relay team finished second by a fraction of a second to St. Dominic. Borgia recorded a time of 1:49.83 and St. Dominic won in 1:49.50.
Ava Mohart was the runner-up in the 100 freestyle race, finishing in 58.57. Rosati-Kain’s Laya Young was the winner in 58.41. Borgia’s Corinne Schroeder also placed in the event, finishing eighth in 1:06.39.
Mohart and Elizabeth Simily finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 50 freestyle. Mohart recorded a time of 27.09 while Simily touched the wall in 28.59. Sophie Fletcher also scored for Borgia, placing eighth in 30.94.
Isabella Rio ended third in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:32.04. Anna Eckelkamp swam to sixth in 2:41.84.
Rio was fourth in the 500 freestyle in 6:03.12. Claire Birke ended sixth in 6:39.06 while Lily Schmieder was ninth in 6:47.59.
Borgia’s 200 medley relay team ended fifth in a time of 2:18.63.
Eckelkamp and Elizabeth Simily were fifth and sixth in the 100 breaststroke. Eckelkamp ended in a time of 1:22.14 while Simily touched the wall in 1:22.60.
Schmieder and Birke finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the 200 freestyle. Schmieder ended in 2:27.08 while Birke was next in 2:28.77.
Schroeder was seventh in the 100 backstroke in 1:17.83.