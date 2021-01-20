Competing Thursday in a tri-meet at John Burroughs, the St. Francis Borgia Regional swimming Lady Knights finished second.
Borgia scored 75 points to edge Rosati-Kain by a point for second. Host John Burroughs won with 149 points.
Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said her team looked to meet goals in this week’s meets, which took place Tuesday and Thursday.
“The girls had goals going into these two meets,” Jones said. “Because invitationals have been cancelled, and the AAA conference does not get to regularly compete in the faster pools like the Rec-Plex or others, they knew we had to go for times when we had the chance. They went to state last year and are determined to go there again this year, even with the harder cut-off of top 24, due to COVID-19.”
Jones said the 400 freestyle relay team of Sophia Fletcher, Lily Schmieder, Isabella Rio and Ava Mohart met a goal in cutting time. The team won in 4:14.94.
Mohart won the 50 freestyle in a time of 25.58, breaking the program record previously held by Emily Reuwer.
Jones noted Mohart also won the 100 freestyle in 57.06.
Jones was unable to be at the meet due to quarantine.
“I’ve coached these last two meets from quarantine, with Jen Molitor graciously going with the team for these back-to-back meets,” Jones said. “Stacy Rio, our land trainer, does a great job of live streaming the meets, but it’s no substitute for being on the bus with the girls in the aftermath of such a great performance.”
Borgia’s next meet is at the Four Rivers Family YMCA Friday, Jan. 22, against Incarnate Word Academy. That meet will take place without spectators, starting at 4:15 p.m.