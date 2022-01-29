Scoring 107 points last Saturday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional girls swimming Lady Knights placed ninth in the MICDS (Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School) Invitational.
Borgia scored 107 points to finish between Washington (114) and St. Charles (48).
Cor Jesu won the meet title with 403 points. MICDS was second with 367 points while St. Joseph’s Academy (344), Webster Groves (250) and Lindbergh (206) rounded out the top five.
“The MICDS meet was a great opportunity for the girls to get a sense of the big stage, facing some of the top Class 1 and Class 2 swimmers in the state,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said.
Ava Mohart claimed fourth place in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.15. She was sixth in the 100 freestyle in 55.38.
Borgia’s other top finishers by event were:
• 200 freestyle — Lily Schmieder (18th in 2:23.14).
• 200 individual medley — Isabella Rio (ninth in 2:26.35).
• 100 butterfly — Faith Rufkahr (19th in 1:36.42).
• 500 freestyle — Rio (seventh in 5:48.94).
• 100 backstroke — Rufkahr (32nd in 1:31.23).
• 100 backstroke — Schmieder (17th in 1:23.92).
In the relay races:
• 400 freestyle relay team of Sophia Sullentrup, Sophia Fletcher, Rio and Mohart was fifth in 4:09.84.
• 200 freestyle relay team of Sullentrup, Schmieder, Rio and Mohart was ninth in 1:50.74.
• 200 medley relay team of Fletcher, Peyton Lackey, Rufkahr and Schmieder finished 11th in 2:19.
“Our senior captains both had a great day,” Jones said. “Lily Schmieder got career best times in two events. Isabella Rio got season’s best times in the 200 IM and 500 free, moving her further up the state consideration rankings.”
Borgia defeated Incarnate Word Academy at home Friday, 104-54. The scoresheet was not available at deadline.
“The girls got a chance to swim events they have not yet swum in their high school careers,” Jones said. “Lily Schmieder swam the 100 back, so she can now say she competed in every event but diving in her high school career. Sophia Fletcher got to swim her first 500.”