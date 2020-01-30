Diving back into the pool, the St. Francis Borgia Regional swim Lady Knights picked up a tri-meet victory Monday at Affton High School.
Borgia scored 130 points to beat St. Dominic (117) and Bishop DuBourg (55) in the event.
“This meet always comes right before conference so our goal is to switch things up and have some fun with it,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “Lots of girls swam in events or relays they don’t ordinarily swim. It was a total team victory.”
Borgia won five events:
• Isabella Rio won the 50 freestyle in 28.76;
• Lily Schmieder was the 500 freestyle winner in 7:05.61;
• Corinne Schroeder captured the 100 backstroke in 1:20.39;
• Anna Eckelkamp was first to the wall in the 100 breaststroke in 1:31.10; and
• The 400 freestyle relay of Rio, Schmieder, Elizabeth Simily and Ava Mohart won in 4:35.50.
Placing second were:
• Eckelkamp in the 200 freestyle in 2:37.70;
• Mohart in the 200 individual medley in 2:43.83;
• Mohart in the 100 butterfly in 1:18.05;
• Claire Birke in the 100 freestyle in 1:10.44;
• Simily in the 500 freestyle in 7:23.04;
• 200 medley relay of Schroeder, Eckelkamp, Simily and Birke in 2:28.16;
• 200 freestyle relay of Eckelkamp, Birke, Rio and Mohart in 1:59.91; and
• 400 freestyle relay of Sophia Fletcher, Grace Fogarty, Jamie Poepsel and Schroeder in 5:58.70.
The Lady Knights swim against Rosati-Kain and Visitation Academy at St. Louis Community College-Meramec Tuesday.
The Lady Knights go to the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Meet Feb. 5-6 at the Eagan Center in Florissant.
Borgia ends the regular season by hosting Washington Friday, Feb. 7.