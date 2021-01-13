Returning to action Friday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional girls swimming Lady Knights soaked visiting Notre Dame at the Four Rivers Family YMCA Friday, 108-41.
“Despite quarantines, holiday breaks and a crazy world around them, these girls went out there and performed,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “There were PR’s and season bests all the way through the lineup.”
Borgia won all 11 events in the meet.
“They are a great group of girls,” Jones said. “They work hard. They have grit. But two things really set them apart. One, they are totally invested in each other’s successes and super supportive of each other. Two, they are genuinely having fun and relishing the experience in a time of so much uncertainty.”
Jones mentioned Elizabeth Simily as being a top performer in the meet.
“Elizabeth Simily really stepped up her game last night as a swimmer and as a team leader,” Jones said. “Her 50 freestyle was a season’s best, and her split in the 200 free relay was even faster. She posted four first-place finishes — two in individual races and two in relays.”
Borgia’s winners were:
• 200 medley relay team of Grace Fogarty, Peyton Lackey, Simily and Sophia Fletcher in 2:28.24;
• Ava Mohart in the 200 freestyle in 2:10.49;
• Lily Schmieder in the 200 individual medley in 2:51.98;
• Simily in the 50 freestyle in 29.21;
• Isabella Rio in the 100 butterfly in 1:10.94;
• Mohart in the 100 freestyle in 1:01.87;
• Jamie Poepsel in the 500 freestyle in 7:00.41;
• 200 freestyle relay team of Simily, Rio, Schmieder and Mohart in 1:54.43;
• Rio in the 100 backstroke in 1:15.04;
• Simily in the 100 breaststroke in 1:30.81; and
• 400 freestyle relay team of Fletcher, Rio, Schmieder and Mohart in 4:27.14.
Second-place finishers were Poepsel (200 individual medley), Fletcher (50 freestyle), Schmieder (100 freestyle), Lucy Schaefer (500 freestyle), Fogarty (100 backstroke), Lackey (100 breaststroke) and 400 freestyle relay team of Poepsel, Lackey, Fogarty and Schaefer.
Borgia swims Wednesday at Florissant’s Eagan Center against Trinity and heads to John Burroughs Thursday to swim against the host team and Rosati-Kain.