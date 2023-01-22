Winning eight event titles, the St. Francis Borgia girls swimming Lady Knights rolled past Incarnate Word Academy at Florissant’s James J. Eagan Center, 116-50.
“I was pleased with the girls this meet,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said.
Borgia’s swimmers also got another surprise.
“It was senior night for IWA,” Jones said. “They were gracious enough to recognize our seniors as well, even giving them flowers. It was a fun surprise for them.”
Borgia’s winning entries were:
• 200 medley relay team of Hunter Mohart, Brennan Pfeiffer, Bella Richardson and Sophia Sullentrup in 2:10.95.
• Pfeiffer in 200 freestyle in 2:18.71.
• Ava Mohart in 200 individual medley in 2:40.43.
• Pfeiffer in 100 butterfly in 1:12.28.
• Hunter Mohart in 500 freestyle in 6:52.89.
• 200 freestyle relay team of Ava Mohart, Peyton Lackey, Richardson and Pfeiffer in 2:08.81.
• Ava Mohart in 100 backstroke in 1:11.81.
• 400 freestyle relay team of Sullentrup, Fletcher, Lucy Schaefer and Ava Mohart in 4:32.28.
Borgia’s second-place individual finishers were Jamie Poepsel (200 freestyle and 100 butterfly), Richardson (200 IM and 100 breaststroke), Sullentrup (50 freestyle), Fletcher (100 freestyle) and Schaefer (500 freestyle).
The 200 freestyle relay team of Poepsel, Isabella Reed, Kaylee Benhardt and Schaefer also placed second.
Borgia swims this weekend in the CoMo Invitational at the University of Missouri.
