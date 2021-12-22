Hitting the water for the final time in 2021, the St. Francis Borgia Regional girls swimming Lady Knights raced to a 118-28 win over Bishop DuBourg Friday.
“We knew going in that the score was not the object of this meet, so to give it purpose, it became the ‘stretch-your-comfort-zone’ meet,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said.
Jones indicated many swimmers participated in events that weren’t their typical races.
The Lady Knights return to action Tuesday, Jan. 4. Borgia’s next home meet is Friday, Jan. 21, against Incarnate Word Academy.
Borgia won all 11 races in the meet.
Borgia’s winners were:
• 200 medley relay team of Faith Rufkahr, Peyton Lackey, Kaylee Benhardt and Lucy Schaefer (2:34.30).
• Isabella Rio in 200 freestyle (2:16.70).
• Ava Mohart in 200 individual medley (2:31.38).
• Schaefer in 50 freestyle (31.22).
• Lilly Schmieder in 100 butterfly (1:26.75).
• Sophia Sullentrup in 100 freestyle (1:09.63).
• Jamie Poepsel in 500 freestyle (7:02.79).
• 200 freestyle relay team of Sophie Fletcher, Schmieder, Sullentrup and Mohart (2:02.21).
• Rio in 100 backstroke (1:15.62).
• Mohart in 100 breaststroke (1:21.94).
• 400 freestyle relay team of Fletcher, Schmieder, Rio and Mohart (4:33.18).
“I was super impressed with how our girls adapted to this mindset,” Jones said about swimmers taking on unfamiliar events. “They turned out some really good performances. This is always the right mindset to have. You can’t control what your opponent does, you can’t control the clock, but you can focus on all aspects of the race you are swimming. The upside is if you’ve never competed in a race before, it’s an automatic personal record.”
Jones said there were some standouts.
“Special props go to Sophia Fletcher, who broke 3:00 in her first 200 IM ever, and to Faith Rufkahr, who swam her first-ever 100 fly,” Jones said. “Jamie Poepsel swam the 500 free all by herself, so all others could rest between races, and looked great doing it.”