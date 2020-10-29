Bring on the district playoffs.
St. Francis Borgia Regional (23-4-2) completed its regular season Friday afternoon with a 25-22, 25-25, 25-13 sweep of Visitation Academy Friday in Town and Country.
“Definitely, it was a different atmosphere with zero fans,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “It was a good win. Visitation is young with no seniors on the team.”
The Lady Knights now enter Class 5 District 3 play Tuesday as the event’s top seed. Borgia plays Washington (12-12-1) Tuesday in the semifinals at 5 p.m.
Lafayette and Eureka play Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the other district semifinal. The championship match takes place Thursday at 6 p.m.
The district winner will host sectional play Saturday.
“We’re excited for Tuesday,” Steiger said. “The girls have a lot of friends on Washington. There is a lot of mutual respect between the two programs. We’ll see how they play and how they respond.”
Against the Vivettes, Borgia was paced offensively by Caroline Glastetter, who had 12 kills. Ella Brinkmann was next with 11 kills.
Lily Brown and Kaitlyn Patke each had five kills. Annie Arand posted three while Lynsey Batson had two kills.
Glastetter picked up 12 digs. Maddie Dowil was next with eight while Brinkmann ended with six. Alicia Baylard posted five digs.
Arand and Lauren Nieder both had three digs. Batson, Anniston Sherrell and Brown each had one dig.
Arand posted 28 assists. Glastetter added three, Baylard and Batson each added two, and Ava Lou Ploch had one.
Patke had five total blocks while Brown was next with three. Batson had two. Ploch, Arand and Glastetter each had one.
Arand served three aces. Dowil and Glastetter each had one.