Make it three wins in a row for the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights to start the season.
Borgia (3-0, 2-0) vanquished Archdiocesan Athletic Association rival O’Fallon Christian, the defending Class 2 state champion, in three games Thursday in O’Fallon, 25-9, 25-19, 25-19.
“We played really well in the first set and started strong in the second and third sets,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “We were able to get everyone into the game in the second and third sets after those strong starts and get some deserved playing time for our entire team.”
Nine different players logged kills for the Lady Knights against O’Fallon Christian.
Caroline Glastetter was the kills leader with 11, and Ella Brinkmann was next with 10.
Kaitlyn Patke posted six kills, and her fellow middle hitter, Lynsey Batson, registered four.
Gisele Bolzenius and Madi Ulrich each recorded three kills. Annie Arand and Lily Brown had two kills apiece, and Ava Lou Ploch scored one kill.
Defensively, Glastetter was the digs leader with eight. Brown checked in with seven, and Brinkmann and Lauren Nieder each had six digs for the match.
Arand picked up five digs, Anniston Sherrell posted four, Molly Schroeder and Ploch each added three, and Batson had one.
At the net, Brinkmann had one solo block and one block assist. Ulrich and Glastetter each had one solo block. Batson had two block assists, and Ploch added one.
Arand served three aces. Ploch was next with two. Batson, Glastetter and Brown each served one.
Ploch handed out 19 assists to lead the team. Arand had 17, Nieder posted four, and Glastetter and Sherrell each added one.
So far for the season, Borgia has beaten Cor Jesu (Class 5 quarterfinalist last season), St. Dominic (Class 4 third place) and O’Fallon Christian (Class 2 champion).
In the first three matches of the season, Brinkmann leads the team with 55 kills, and she hits at a .275 success rate. Glastetter is next at 30 kills.
Nieder leads the team in digs with 44. She’s followed by Arand at 28, Glastetter at 27 and Brinkmann at 22.
Brinkmann also has four solo blocks and four block assists. Patke also has eight total blocks with three solos and five assists. Batson has nine assisted blocks.
Arand has 97 set assists. Ploch is next at 19, and Nieder has added 11.
Arand has served five aces, and Glastetter is next at four. Ploch has two.
Borgia returns to host Notre Dame (St. Louis) Tuesday and returns to the road next Thursday, visiting Lutheran St. Charles for a league match.
The Lady Knights host the Borgia Tournament Saturday, Sept. 11.