There’s no place like home.
Returning from a season-opening loss last Tuesday at St. Dominic, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights swept O’Fallon Christian Thursday, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20.
Borgia improved to 1-1 both overall and in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division with the win.
“It was a good win for us,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “They were a good team. They pressured us at times. We came out a lot more focused. The biggest thing was ballhandling and control was a lot better. We were in system a lot more. Our passing defense was head and shoulders above where it was the other night.”
The Lady Knights put lessons learned to use following Tuesday’s loss, jumping out to a big lead early in the first set. However, the Lady Eagles scrapped back late to make it close before Borgia put it away.
The Lady Knights were able to prevail through the next two games before a Caroline Glastetter ace finished it.
Steiger pointed out the play of Ella Brinkmann as a highlight. The junior outside hitter posted a double-double with 18 kills and 18 digs to got with a block and an ace.
“Ella was dominant,” Steiger said. “Everybody had a good time tonight. Ella was the most consistent one.”
Glastetter also logged a double-double with 13 kills and 10 digs to go with her ace.
Lily Brown had seven kills, two digs, one ace and one block.
Lynsey Batson posted four kills.
Annie Arand ended with three kills, nine digs and 39 assists.
“Annie ran a great system all night long,” Steiger said. “She did a great job of spreading the ball around.”
Annison Sherrell recorded three kills with one dig. Alicia Baylard had 15 digs and three assists. Lauren Nieder picked up six digs.
Maddie Dowil recorded four digs with one ace and one block. Aly Heggemann had one dig.
“There’s always stuff to work on,” Steiger said. “At times, things were a little disjointed. All in all, tonight we had more good runs than bad runs. It takes a lot of those put together for the win. We faced a quality opponent and we’ll take the win.”
Borgia’s Tuesday league match at Notre Dame in St. Louis County was postponed. The Lady Knights will host Lutheran St. Charles Thursday with the varsity match scheduled for around 6 p.m.
Borgia will host its eight-team tournament Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m.