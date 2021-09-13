Starting a busy week, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights made quick work of Notre Dame Tuesday night.
The Lady Knights defeated their Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division rival from St. Louis, 25-8, 25-12, 25-10.
“Everyone played, and our nonstarters stepped in without missing a beat,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “Both setters (Annie Arand and Ava Lou Ploch) led a high-tempo attack they couldn’t catch up to. It was a fun game as everyone played and played well.”
Borgia (5-0, 3-0) played another league match at Lutheran St. Charles (3-3-2, 2-1) Thursday and hosts the annual eight-team Borgia Invitational Saturday.
Borgia set the tone at the service line with 14 aces for the match.
Eight of them came from Caroline Glastetter, and most of those were in the opening game.
Ella Brinkmann and Kaitlyn Patke each served two aces. Arand and Anniston Sherrell each served one ace.
Even on the serves that didn’t go down for aces, Notre Dame (0-3) struggled to remain in system and attack the ball. If the ball came back over the net, the Lady Knights were able to regroup and pound it down.
Brinkmann was the team’s kills leader with 15, and she was one of eight to register kills.
Madi Ulrich recorded six kills. Glastetter and Patke each had four kills. Lynsey Batson put down three kills, and Ploch and Arand each had two kills. Gisele Bolzenius added one kill.
Glastetter picked up seven digs to lead the defense. Lauren Nieder was next with six.
Sherrell and Josie Charboneau each had four digs.
Ploch chipped in with three digs. Molly Schroeder, Brinkmann, Bolzenius and Patke each had two digs. Marissa Gau added one dig.
Brinkmann had two solo blocks and one block assist. Patke had two block assists, and Arand ended with one.
Arand handed out 21 set assists, and Ploch was next with 11. Nieder added two, and Charboneau and Patke each had one.