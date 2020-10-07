There was no swoon this year.
Fresh from winning the title at the Hermann Tournament last Thursday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights rolled to a three-game sweep Monday at Jefferson City.
Borgia (16-2-2) defeated the Lady Jays (4-6-1), 25-19, 25-14, 25-17.
“It was a solid win, but not flashy,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “We did not rest on our laurels after the Hermann Tournament.”
In unofficial totals, Borgia’s Ella Brinkmann was the kills leader with 17. Caroline Glastetter, Borgia’s other outside hitter, was next with 12.
Middle hitter Lynsey Batson knocked down eight kills.
Steiger said Jefferson City was scrappy defensively, and that pressed Borgia’s offense to keep attacking.
“It was a good road win,” he said.
Steiger said Borgia was a bit shorthanded for the match due to quarantines. Both seniors, Alicia Baylard and Maddie Dowil, are still out along with junior hitter Lily Brown. All three missed the Hermann Tournament but are expected to return this week.
Steiger said two others were out for quarantines and one player was out after having her wisdom teeth removed.
“We had several players step up for us,” Steiger said. “Gisele Bolzenius and Madi Ulrich both saw considerable playing time. Anniston Sherrell played defense and did a good job along with Lauren Nieder. Lauren has been our libero with Alicia being out.”
This was Jefferson City’s first match since it defeated Rolla Sept. 15. Four matches had to be postponed since that time.
Borgia returns home Thursday to host Francis Howell.
The Lady Knights had been scheduled to play Wednesday at Lutheran St. Charles, but that school also has quarantine issues and the match has been called off.
Next Tuesday, Borgia goes on the road to Lafayette to play the Lady Lancers in a crucial match. The two programs are in the same Class 5 district this year and the result could go a long way toward determining seeds for the postseason event.