Hitting the road Thursday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights remained undefeated with a 25-17, 25-14, 25-18 sweep of Archdiocesan Athletic Association foe Lutheran St. Charles (3-4-2, 2-2).
Borgia (5-0, 4-0) hosts the Borgia Invitational Tournament, an eight-team event, Saturday morning.
“We struggled early in the match with serve receive but got steadily better as the match went on,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “Once we got ball control on our side of the net, we controlled the pace the rest of the night with good contributions from all of our hitters.”
Ella Brinkmann led the offense with 17 kills, and Caroline Glastetter had 11. Lynsey Batson and Kaitlyn Patke each posted four kills. Annie Arand added three, Gisele Bolzenius posted two, and Lauren Nieder, Marissa Gau and Madi Ulrich had one kill apiece.
Glastetter picked up nine digs. Arand and Nieder each posted eight. Brinkmann was next with five. Anniston Sherrell recorded three digs. Batson and Ulrich each had two, and Ava Ploch and Bolzenius posted one dig apiece.
Arand handed out 29 assists.
“Our player of the match was Annie Arand as she orchestrated our offense beautifully,” Steiger said.
Nieder was next with six assists. Glastetter had three. Batson, Brinkmann and Bolzenius each had one.
Patke had the team’s lone solo block. Batson recorded three block assists. Ulrich and Brinkmann each had two, and Glastetter ended with one.
Arand served two aces. Sherrell, Glastetter, Brinkmann and Patke each added one.