Nobody can accuse the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights of ducking tough competition.
Borgia won a rematch of last year’s Class 5 quarterfinals Monday in Affton, sweeping Cor Jesu Academy, 25-21, 25-20, 27-25.
Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said the team got contributions from several players.
“Stars were Ella Brinkmann and Annie Arand with strong contributions from Kaitlyn Patke, Lily Brown, Caroline Glastetter, Lauren Nieder, Lynsey Batson, Ava Lou Ploch and Anniston Sherrell,” Steiger said.
Brinkmann was the focus of the offense, and she closed with 20 kills.
Glastetter, playing on the opposite corner, notched 10 kills.
Brown chalked up four kills, and Batson and Patke both had three.
Defensively, Arand was the digs leader with 14. Nieder, the libero, picked up 13 digs, and Glastetter was next with 10.
Brinkmann and Ploch each posted six digs. Sherrell had three, and Brown added two.
Patke had two solo blocks and one block assist. Batson recorded two block assists. Arand, Brown and Brinkmann each had one.
Arand and Glastetter each served two aces. Brinkmann and Patke added one apiece.
Arand dished out 32 assists. Nieder was next with five. Glastetter and Brown each added one.
Borgia returns to action Tuesday, hosting St. Dominic to open Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division action. St. Dominic is the defending AAA Large Division champion. The Lady Crusaders won both regular season matches, but Borgia defeated St. Dominic in last year’s Class 5 third-place match in Cape Girardeau.
The varsity match is expected to start around 6 p.m.
Borgia plays another league match Thursday at O’Fallon Christian with a 6 p.m. varsity start.