Playing at home for the first time this season, the St. Francis Borgia Regional softball Lady Knights rolled past Lutheran St. Charles Wednesday, 11-1.
“We were super excited to be able to use the whole field for the first time this year,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said.
Borgia (4-2, 1-0) played on its home field for the first time since a project to work on outfield drainage and replace the grass was completed. The team has practiced there, but had been restricted to using just the turf infield for the preseason.
The Lady Cougars opened with a run in the top of the first. Borgia came back to take the lead with two in the bottom of the inning.
Borgia added a run in the third and eight more in the fourth. The game ended after the top of the fifth on the run rule.
Amanda Dorpinghaus pitched for the Lady Knights, getting the win. She allowed an unearned run on three hits and a hit batter. She struck out five.
“Amanda pitched well,” Eggert said. “She threw strikes and the defense worked well behind her. She also came up with the big hit when we needed it.”
Clara Nowak led the Borgia offense with three hits. She had a single, a double and a triple.
“Clara did a good job in the outfield and at the plate,” Eggert said.
Addie Whittaker posted two hits, including a double.
Dorpinghaus doubled while Averi Glosemeyer and Izabella Glosemeyer both singled.
Haley Puetz walked twice.
Sydney Kessler was hit by pitches twice. Paige Vogelgesang was hit once.
Dorpinghaus had a sacrifice fly.
Nowak scored three runs. Puetz and Celia Gildehaus both scored twice. Vogelgesang, Whittaker, Kessler and Izabella Glosemeyer scored once.
Dorpinghaus drove in three runs. Nowak and Whittaker each had two RBIs. Vogelgesang, and Averi Glosemeyer both drove in one.
The Lady Knights hit the road Tuesday to play at Bishop DuBourg. First pitch is 4:30 p.m. It’s the first meeting between the teams since 2013.
The Archdiocesan Athletic Association is operating in a one-division format for softball this season.