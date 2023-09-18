Busting open a tied game in the bottom of the sixth, the St. Francis Borgia softball Lady Knights pushed past Westminster Christian Academy Wednesday, 10-7.
“It was another close game for the second night in a row and another great win,” Borgia Head Coach Debbie Frank said.
Borgia improved to 8-3-1 while Westminster dropped to 8-3.
Borgia opened the game with three runs in the bottom of the first, but Westminster took a 4-3 lead in the top of the third.
Borgia replied with a four-run frame of its own in the bottom of the third.
Westminster chipped back with single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth, to tie it at 7-7.
Borgia scored three times in its half of the sixth and held on in the seventh for the win.
“Our bats were hot, banging out 15 hits,” Frank said.
Borgia needed that as Westminster ended with 10 hits. Each side made three errors.
Averi Glosemeyer led Borgia’s attack with four hits, including two doubles.
Gwen Newton, Clara Nowak, Amanda Dorpinghaus and Stella Hancock each had two hits.
Paige Vogelgesang, Annabelle Roellig and Izabella Glosemeyer each had one hit.
Dorpinghaus tripled while Newton, Vogelgesang and Nowak added doubles.
“The extra-base hits were huge, getting runners in scoring position,” Frank said.
Nowak drew the only walk, an intentional pass.
Averi Glosemeyer and Nowak both scored three times. Newton crossed the plate twice. Vogelgesang and Dorpinghaus scored once.
Dorpinghaus logged four RBIs. Nowak drove in two. Averi Glosemeyer and Hancock finished with one RBI apiece.
In the circle, it was a staff effort.
Nowak started and went two innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and one walk. She fanned one.
Vogelgesang tossed three innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks. She struck out one.
Dorpinghaus got the win, going two innings while allowing an unearned run on one hit. She struck out one.
Jaymison Lenk went the distance for Westminster.
Allison Branstetter, Paige Branstetter and Abby Milgie each had two hits.
Sophia Bell tripled and Molly Kate Bugh doubled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.