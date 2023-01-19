St. Francis Borgia managed to capture seventh place Saturday at the 43rd Union Girls Basketball Invitational.
The Lady Knights (5-9) defeated St. Clair (2-11) to start the final day’s action.
“St. Clair and Borgia are both struggling, so we knew it was going to be a battle of who could put some points on the board,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “Fortunately, it was enough for us.”
St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said his team worked hard throughout the game.
“We fought back,” Johnson said. “We got the game down to single digits, but then they put it back up to about 15. They didn’t give up. They kept going.”
Borgia used a nine-point run to take a 17-9 advantage over the Lady Bulldogs through one quarter.
At the half, the Lady Knights held a 35-26 advantage. It was 49-31 through three quarters.
“Sometimes we struggle through stretches, which hurts our team, but we’ll have good runs and bad runs, but they never give up,” Johnson said.
Houlihan used her full lineup, giving reserves extended playing time.
“It was a 10-point game and I wanted the younger players to feel how to finish a game in this scenario instead of later on down the road when it’s a big playoff game,” Houlihan said. “We’ve got to learn how to manage a lead and we don’t have too many opportunities to do that.”
Borgia’s two seniors each scored 11 points.
Natalie Alferman hit a pair of three-point baskets among her 11 points.
Celia Gildehaus also posted 11 points.
Tatum Scheer concluded with eight points, including a three-point basket.
Clara Nowak netted seven points with a pair of three-point baskets in the third quarter.
Sydney Kessler chipped in with six points.
Amanda Dorpinghaus, Maddie Lieberoff and Kate Snider each scored four points.
Claire Turgeon hit a three-point shot for her scoring contribution.
For the game, Borgia hit six three-point shots and went 6-15 from the free-throw line.
“The good news was that we didn’t get into too much foul trouble,” Houlihan said. “They did in the first half, which really hurt them. That really didn’t put points on the board for us. It just keep players off the floor for them. We did a good job of handling their pressure and they had to take it off. We did a good job of pressuring them and making them do some things that they were uncomfortable with doing.”
Emma Thompson scored 11 points while going 3-5 from the free-throw line.
Emma Talleur netted eight points and was 2-2 from the free-throw line.
Sicily Humphrey connected on two three-point shots in the second half for her six points.
Ava Brand also concluded with six points.
Vada Moore got into early foul trouble and finished with four points.
Gracie Moore scored four points while going 2-4 from the free-throw line.
Charli Coello and Lillie Coello each knocked down a three-point shot.
Bella Shelden added two points.
St. Clair hit four three-point shots and went 7-12 from the free-throw line.
“A couple of our main girls got into foul trouble,” Johnson said. “Vada got three in the first quarter and Emma got two in the first minute. Our girls did a really good job of not giving up. I was really proud of them.”
