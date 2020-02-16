St. Francis Borgia Regional took another step toward the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division girls basketball title Thursday with a 55-36 win over Tolton Catholic in Columbia.
The win gave Borgia (12-7, 6-0) at least a tie for the title as none of the other teams has fewer than two losses.
“We played a good defensive game and focused on keeping their scorers off balance,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan. “We had tremendous balance in our scoring. It was nice to keep our momentum going towards a conference title.”
Borgia has two league games remaining. The Lady Knights host defending league winner Cardinal Ritter Tuesday at 7 p.m.
That game also will serve as the third-place game for the Borgia Competitive Edge Tournament.
The Lady Knights close out Feb. 24 with a home game against Notre Dame.
Tolton fell to 6-14 overall, 1-4 in the conference, with Thursday’s loss.
Borgia led 12-9 after one quarter and 29-16 at the half. It was 42-23 through three quarters.
Two players tied for the scoring lead. Grace Turilli and Jenna Ulrich each scored 12 points.
Turilli had two three-point baskets while Ulrich had one.
Avery Lackey ended with 11 points. She went 3-4 from the free-throw stripe. For the game, Borgia hit nine of 12 chances.
Kaitlyn Patke was next with 10 points while going 2-3 from the line.
Julia Struckhoff closed with eight points, hitting three of four free-throw shots.
Audrey Richardson recorded the other two points.