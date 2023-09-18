Facing a pair of Archdiocesan Athletic Association rivals, the St. Francis Borgia volleyball Lady Knights split this week.
Borgia (7-5, 2-2) fell Tuesday at home to St. Dominic, 25-15, 25-17, 25-17. Borgia had beaten St. Dominic in O’Fallon Aug. 31.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Facing a pair of Archdiocesan Athletic Association rivals, the St. Francis Borgia volleyball Lady Knights split this week.
Borgia (7-5, 2-2) fell Tuesday at home to St. Dominic, 25-15, 25-17, 25-17. Borgia had beaten St. Dominic in O’Fallon Aug. 31.
The Lady Knights went to O’Fallon Thursday, sweeping O’Fallon Christian, 25-16, 25-16, 25-15.
“It was a good road win against an outmatched Christian team,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “The positive was to see we were in control the entire night and not taking them for granted.”
Steiger noted that everyone was able to see action against the Lady Eagles.
Statistics from Thursday’s game were not available at deadline.
St. Dominic
Serve receive.
Steiger noted that was the difference for Borgia, stating that St. Dominic served his team out of the gym.
The Lady Knights struggled to pass the ball for attacks and that led to easy St. Dominic points.
A perfect serve receive is three points on the scoring table. Borgia’s top two players checked in at 2.0. As a team, Borgia ended with 16 serve receive errors.
Thus, Steiger said the team worked on serve receive for the entire practice Wednesday.
Gabby Schwoeppe and Joanna Gillen tied for the lead in kills for Borgia with five apiece.
Sophie Hurst and Mia Klak each had three kills. Maura Derner, Alexa Struckhoff and Nina Klak ended with two while Brooke Leesmann had one.
Josie Charboneau picked up 12 digs. Schwoeppe was next with nine. Natalie Garrett had four while Leesmann ended with three. Macy Strubberg posted two.
Derner, Katherine Link, Kendall Nowak, Hurst, Struckhoff, Emmalynne Henderson, Mia Klak and Nina Klak each had one.
Nina Klak and Gillen each had two block assists.
Leesmann handed out seven set assists. Charboneau posted four, Schwoeppe had three and Garrett, Nowak, Gillen and Nina Klak each had one.
Gillen and Charboneau both served three aces.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.