Fighting through a roster crisis, the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Lady Knights picked up a win Saturday in the Helias Shootout over Waynesville.
Borgia (6-8) defeated the Lady Tigers, 2-0, in the second day of the shootout.
“It was nice to get a win after a loss yesterday,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “It was a nice comeback game for us. I’m proud of our girls for stepping up. We played with one or two subs for most of the game, so for them to step up and play the minutes they did was something. We controlled the ball, passed to feet and had good opportunities on goal. I wish we would have converted a few more, but that was all right. I’m proud of how they played.”
The Lady Knights fell Friday afternoon to host Helias, 1-0.
Borgia is short several starters due to injury, including Gretchen Overman, Hayle Kromer and Maura Struckhoff.
In Saturday’s match, the Lady Knights had to make more adjustments without Sarah Pisarek, who was hurt. Severino called up freshman Eleanor Pettet to fill another gap.
Waynesville
Borgia controlled offensive play for most of the game, scoring both goals in the opening half.
Lauren Dickhut scored the opener with 7:33 to play in the opening half. The goal came on a header after a Gabby Mattli corner kick.
“That took off a lot of pressure,” Severino said. “It just seemed like we couldn’t get one, and we were working. Finally, when we got that first one, we were OK. We could relax and play our controlling possession game.”
Sydney Castelli took advantage on a breakaway with 42.2 seconds to play in the opening half and beat the goalkeeper. Dickhut assisted on the play with a through ball up the middle.
“That was huge,” Severino said. “Without subs, that makes you feel so much more confident and relaxed. That’s what we needed.”
Madison Lammert played 67 minutes in the shutout for the win. Kate Snider played the final 13 minutes in goal.
Severino slid forward Mattli back to the central defense, and that made a difference against the Lady Tigers.
“Gabby stepped up majorly today,” Severino said. “She sees the field really well. She’s strong. It helps that she has some height. We decided to go with her today, and she controlled the defense with Alliyah (Thanawalla), Macey (Levin) and Alicia (Baylard). I was happy and proud of how she stepped up.”
Many of the Lady Knights had to play all 80 minutes due to a lack of subs. Levin, a freshman, faced Waynesville’s Breona Hurd, a much taller forward, for most of the game and was able to help contain her.
“She was tall and quick, so it was nice to have someone like Gabby back there to help match her physicality and speed,” Severino said. “Macey plays like she isn’t a freshman. She plays very confident against whomever she’s up against. She just plays her game, which is awesome to see in a freshman.”
Borgia had incidents where its roster nearly was chopped down even more. Forwards Audrey Richardson and Sophia Calvin had hard collisions with Waynesville goalkeeper Vanessa Blake during the first half.
“She was not afraid to come out in her box, and she was a very confident goalie,” Severino said. “That’s what you need in a goalie. I know she got banged up, too, so I hope she is OK.”
Waynesville (1-10) was in a similar situation with few subs as well.
Helias
In Friday’s opener, Helias’ Izzy Luebbert netted the game’s lone goal with over 16 minutes left in Friday’s event opener for the Lady Knights.
Borgia fought but couldn’t break down the Helias defense.
Other Games
Playing last Thursday in O’Fallon, the Lady Knights found no mercy from Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division rival St. Dominic, falling 10-0 in a game which ended at the half.
Borgia played on the road Monday, losing to Visitation Acadmey, 3-0.