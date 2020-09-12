While the St. Francis Borgia Regional and St. Dominic softball squads played a conference home-and-home series Tuesday and Thursday, they both ended up in the same place — Splitsville.
St. Dominic (2-4, 1-1) won Tuesday’s Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division game in O’Fallon, 7-5, surviving a late Borgia rally.
Borgia (4-2, 1-2) carried its Tuesday momentum into Thursday’s home game, shutting out the Lady Crusaders, 7-0.
Thursday
Borgia honored its seniors, including Abi Schmidt, who tossed a five-hit shutout. Schmidt fanned 13 St. Dominic batters in the contest.
Borgia gave her all the offensive support she needed with a five-run second inning. The Lady Knights added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Offensively, Borgia had four hits. Ashlyn Stout had two of them while Schmidt and Elizabeth Sinnott each singled once.
Mya Hillermann, Schmidt and Haley Puetz walked. Zoe Konys was hit by a pitch.
Stout scored twice. Hillermann, Puetz, Konys, Amanda Dorpinghaus and Noelle Hanneken scored once.
Sinnott drove in two runs. Hillermann, Schmidt and Hanneken each had one RBI.
Grace Edwards and Addison Henke pitched for St. Dominic. Edwards took the loss and had two of the five St. Dominic hits.
Tuesday
The Lady Knights nearly pulled off a comeback win Tuesday in O’Fallon.
Trailing 7-1 going into the top of the seventh, Borgia added four runs and had the go-ahead run at the plate before the Lady Crusaders were able to escape with the 7-5 win.
“Overall, I was pleased that we were able to battle back in the seventh,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said.
“However, I would love to see us compete throughout the entire game like we did in the seventh inning.”
Borgia scored the game’s first run in the top of the opening frame, but St. Dominic tied it in the second, took the lead with three runs in the third, and added two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Schmidt went the distance in the contest, taking the loss. She allowed seven runs (six earned) on 11 hits and six walks. She struck out seven.
Offensively, Hillermann led the Lady Knights with three hits and scored a run.
Sinnott had two hits, scored once and drove in three.
Schmidt, Puetz and Dorpinghaus each had one hit.
Zoe Konys walked three times. Schmidt drew two walks and Maddie Ennis walked once. Ennis also had an RBI.
Katie Kopmann was hit by a pitch and scored. Puetz and Noelle Hanneken also scored. Dorpinghaus and Ennis each drove in one run.
Henke pitched 6.2 innings for the win and Grace Edwards earned the save, getting the final out.
Edwards and Henke were the hitting standouts with three hits apiece.
Neely Edwards doubled. Henke doubled and tripled. Kennedy Locker had two hits, including a triple.
Mattie Tritz scored three times. Grace Edwards and Neely Edwards drove in two runs apiece.
“St. Dominic executed, and we did not,” Eggert said. “We made a couple of costly errors and missed out on a few big opportunities at the plate.”