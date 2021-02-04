Junior Kaitlyn Patke netted 25 points Monday to help the St. Francis Borgia Regional girls basketball Lady Knights edge Parkway South in overtime to start the Borgia Competitive Edge Tournament, 59-58.
Patke scored four of Borgia’s nine points during the overtime session as the fifth-seeded Lady Knights advanced to Wednesday’s semifinal game against top-seeded Rock Bridge. That game tips off at 7 p.m.
Just getting to overtime was a big achievement for the Lady Knights. Borgia trailed 10-7 after one quarter and 25-17 at the half.
The Lady Knights listened and outscored Parkway South in the third quarter, 17-4, to take a 34-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
This time, Parkway South came back and the game was tied after regulation, 50-50.
Patke hit a three-point basket and went 4-6 from the free-throw line.
For the game, Borgia hit six threes and went 9-15 from the free-throw line.
Next in the scoring column was Callyn Weber, who scored eight points with two three-point baskets.
Mya Hillermann had seven points, including a three-point basket in overtime.
Avery Lackey, Lexie Meyer and Jenna Ulrich scored five points apiece.
Audrey Richardson added four points.
Grace Ellington led Parkway South with 25 points, including two of the team’s three-point baskets. She was 7-10 from the free-throw line. As a team, the Lady Patriots went 13-16 from the stripe.
Ellington also nabbed 10 rebounds with four steals and three assists.
Two other Parkway South players reached double digits.
Annalise Dorr scored 15 points with three three-point baskets.
Alivia McCulla closed with 14 points.
Margo Nelson scored the other four points for Parkway South.
The Lady Patriots will play eighth-seeded University City in the consolation semifinals Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.