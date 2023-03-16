A pair of local soccer teams are going fishing to start the spring season.
The St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights and Pacific Lady Indians are both opening regular season play in Rolla for the Second Annual Blue Fish Soccer Classic.
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 11:53 am
Borgia is the defending tournament champion after going 1-0-1 in last year’s four-team tournament.
This year’s edition of the tournament features six teams divided into two three-team pools.
Borgia and Pacific are both part of the Grey Pool, as is Northwest.
Host Rolla is in the Maroon Pool along with Blair Oaks and Springfield Catholic.
Games will be played Friday and Saturday, March 17-18, and will be split between two sites — Rolla High School and Missouri S&T.
The Maroon Pool games are at the high school while the Grey Pool matchups take place at the university.
At the Missouri S&T turf field, Borgia opens against Northwest Friday at 3 p.m. Pacific then steps in to play Northwest at 5:15 p.m. and Borgia versus Pacific closes the night at 7:30 p.m.
At the high school, Rolla plays Blair Oaks at 3 p.m., followed by Springfield Catholic against Blair Oaks at 5:15 p.m. and Springfield Catholic against Rolla at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, all medal-round games will be played at the Rolla High School, starting with the consolation matchup at 10 a.m.
The third-place match will take place at noon.
The championship game will conclude the tournament, starting at 2 p.m.
