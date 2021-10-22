St. Francis Borgia Regional brought home hardware Saturday from the Ozark Grand Slam Invitational.
It just wasn’t the hardware they had been seeking.
Borgia (29-4) won the Silver Bracket title in the event, edging Jefferson City in three games for that prize. Overall, the Lady Knights went 3-2 during the tournament.
“You could tell the girls were disappointed when they found out they were playing in the Silver Bracket,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “Once they readjusted and refocused, I thought they played really well.”
Borgia played without its kills leader, senior outside hitter Ella Brinkmann, who was ill and missed the tournament.
“The tournament was rough without Ella,” Steiger said. “Obviously, when you take a great player like Ella out of the lineup, it hurts. Other players had to step up in her absence.”
Steiger said Brinkmann was missed in serve receive and on defense.
“We struggled in serve receive and with ball control,” Steiger said. “Ella is a huge part of that.”
In pool play, Borgia:
• ost to Incarnate Word Academy, 25-20, 25-13, 17-15.
• ost to Nixa, 25-23, 25-19.
• efeated Eldon, 25-20, 25-16.
That put the Lady Knights into the Silver Bracket. Borgia:
• efeated Logan-Rogersville, 25-20, 25-18.
• efeated Jefferson City, 22-25, 27-25, 25-18.
“All in all, we came together and played pretty strong,” Steiger said. “I am proud of them.”
Borgia’s kills leader was Caroline Glastetter, who knocked down 56 in five matches. Lily Brown was next with 45 kills.
Kaitlyn Patke posted 18 kills, Lynsey Batson had 16, and Annie Arand closed with 12. Madi Ulrich had nine kills, Gisele Bolzenius posted six, and Josie Charboneau recorded three kills. Ava Lou Ploch added one.
Lauren Nieder led the team in digs with 45. Arand recorded 35. Glastetter had 21, and Anniston Sherrell posted 20. Ploch picked up 18 digs, Marissa Gau had 16, and Brown recorded 13.
Patke had eight kills, Charboneau posted six, Ulrich and Molly Schroeder each had three, and Batson and Bolzenius had one dig apiece.
Arand handed out 137 assists in the five matches. Nieder was next with 10. Glastetter had six; Ploch recorded four; Sherrell and Gau had two assists apiece; and Patke, Bolzenius, Charboneau and Schroeder each had one assist.
Batson, Patke and Ulrich each recorded a solo block. Patke had five block assists. Batson and Brown each had four. Glastetter recorded three, Ulrich had two, and Ploch and Arand had one block assist apiece.
Nieder served five aces. Arand and Patke both had four aces. Ploch served three aces.
Borgia returned Monday to play Hermann in the final regular-season match.