Kaitlyn Patke and Lexie Meyer combined to score 43 points Thursday as the St. Francis Borgia Regional Lady Knights rolled to a 67-35 home win over Tolton Catholic.
Borgia (11-8, 4-1) got 27 points from Patke, which included three of the team’s 10 three-point baskets and a 6-9 performance at the free-throw line.
Meyer chipped in with 16 points and hit a pair of three-point baskets.
“Our press really got things started for us in the first quarter,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “Kaitlyn Patke had an outstanding game. Lexie Meyer has stepped up her scoring and we will need her to continue that trend.”
Borgia jumped out to a 27-8 lead after one quarter and was up over the Lady Trailblazers (2-11, 0-5) at the intermission, 40-19. Borgia led through three quarters, 58-23.
The Lady Knights got seven points from Audrey Richardson and Kate Snider. Richardson hit one three-point shot while Snider knocked down two.
Madison Lieberoff and Elliot Schmelz scored three points apiece. Each hit a three-point shot.
Natalie Alferman and Celia Gildehaus both ended with two points.
Borgia went 7-14 from the free-throw line.
There was one negative. Senior Callyn Weber suffered another injury and is expected to miss the rest of the season, Houlihan said. It’s her second significant injury of the season.
Weber was hurt Dec. 3 against Lutheran South and missed over a month before coming back.
Borgia hosts Union Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in the Borgia Tournament semifinals. The Lady Knights play Monday at St. Dominic.