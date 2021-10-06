Making the best of a modified situation, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights came back Saturday to beat St. Joseph’s Academy, 25-18, 25-20, 21-25, 35-33.
“They are a very good school,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “As you could tell by the scores, they fought hard. We were glad to come out on top. It was a good win for us.”
Borgia (21-2) also was scheduled to play Marquette Saturday, but that school had to drop out due to having too many matches scheduled.
Borgia had its hands full with St. Joseph’s Academy, however, in the third and fourth games.
The Angels went on a surge in the third game and carried that momentum into the fourth game. Borgia roared back late, and the match went to extra points with both teams having set point.
Borgia finally scored two in a row to win it, 35-33.
“We didn’t play our best ball, but we were able to come back,” Steiger said. “We went through all of the struggles. Our serve receive wasn’t as good as it has been all year. We struggled a little bit but were able to fight back into the match and close the deal finally at 35-33. It was a long way to get there, but we were glad to see them fight back and get there.”
The Angels dropped to 10-9-3 on the season with the loss.
Borgia focused its attack on the outside hitters with Ella Brinkmann and Caroline Glastetter leading the way with 22 and 21 kills, respectively.
Kaitlyn Patke was next with seven kills, and Lily Brown ended with six. Lynsey Batson put down four kills.
Lauren Nieder paced the defense with 11 digs. Brinkmann was next with 10. Glastetter picked up nine digs.
Annie Arand posted seven digs. Ava Lou Ploch had six, Anniston Sherrell added five, Patke had four, Brown ended with three, and Batson had one.
Arand handed out 51 assists. Nieder had three, and Batson and Brown each had one.
Arand, Glastetter and Brown each had one block assist.
Ploch served three aces, and Brinkmann added two.
Borgia returned to action Monday, visiting Incarnate Word Academy.