Everything came full circle for the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights.
Borgia (30-5-2) finished its season Thursday night with the MSHSAA Class 5 third-place trophy after beating St. Dominic, 25-22, 24-26, 26-24, 25-21.
The match at Cape Girardeau’s Show Me Center ended a long night at the end of a long season.
The two Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division rivals were looking to close the season with a victory after falling in the Class 5 semifinals. Borgia lost to Nixa in three games while Liberty North swept St. Dominic.
“After that first match, they weren’t happy or satisfied with how they played,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “They wanted to turn it around. That’s the good thing about playing two matches in a row. They could change their fortune right away. We told them to let it go. First place was beyond their reach then. I just told them to take some time, reset the focus and come out. We still had a chance to come out with third. There still was business to be done.”
And the business was against St. Dominic, which had swept Borgia in the two conference meetings this season, including the season opener. This time the result was different.
“We’re really good friends with the St. Dominic coaches,” Steiger said. “We wanted to see each other here, but obviously we wanted to see each other in the championship game, but it didn’t work out. We were fortunate enough to come out on top tonight. They’re a really good and well-coached team, and our girls just gutted out a victory tonight.”
Other than fans of the two teams, and a minimal set of officials, the teams played in an empty arena. For Borgia, that meant playing under less pressure.
“I’m very proud of how our girls hung in there,” Steiger said. “It was a very hard, well-fought victory for us. We were happy coming away with third after the way things started tonight.”
The Lady Knights hit .256 for the match with 65 kills and 20 errors on 176 attempts.
Borgia hit .341 in the first game and .326 in the fourth. The second and third sets were .182 and .178, respectively.
Ella Brinkmann stepped up to notch 26 kills, leading all players in that category. She hit .276 for the match.
Caroline Glastetter was next with 14 kills. Lily Brown posted eight kills.
Annie Arand had six kills on seven attempts for a .857 average.
Kaitlyn Patke had five kills, Lynsey Batson ended with three, and Maddie Dowil, Anniston Sherrell and Alicia Baylard each had one kill.
Arand dished out 52 assists. Glastetter and Baylard each added three. Brinkmann and Dowil had two assists apiece.
Brinkmann served two aces. Dowil and Baylard each had one.
Four players reached double digits in digs. Baylard led the way with 27. Brinkmann posted 21. Dowil ended with 14 and Glastetter added 12.
Arand picked up eight digs, Brown had three, and Patke and Sherrell each ended with one dig apiece.
Brinkmann and Glastetter each had one solo block and one block assist.
Brown and Patke each posted four block assists. Batson was next with three and Arand had one.
St. Dominic was paced by Audrey Weber’s 23 kills. Breanna Schreimann was next with 14.
Rachel Schipper posted 47 assists and served three aces.
Olivia Skiljan led the defense with 24 digs. Mary Kate Mulvaney was next with 17 and Ella Boeding had 11.
Oddly, Borgia went 1-2 against both Nixa and St. Dominic this year. Borgia and Nixa split in the Ozark Grand Slam with Nixa taking the title there. St. Dominic swept Borgia in both Archdiocesan Athletic Association matches this season.
The AAA did have a state champion this season. O’Fallon Christian won the Class 2 state crown, defeating Ste. Genevieve Valle for that title Saturday.