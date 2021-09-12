Soon after Tuesday’s Archdiocesan Athletic Association softball game started, host St. Francis Borgia Regional Lady Knights saw Notre Dame jump out to a three-run lead.
However, Borgia (3-5, 1-2) chipped back to earn its first league victory of the season, 6-3.
“It was a tough way to start a game. However, I was really happy that the girls battled back and were able to pull out a win,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said.
The bottom of the first inning did a lot to steady Borgia’s nerves as the Lady Knights cut the gap to 3-2.
That’s how it stood until the bottom of the third, when Borgia tied it.
The Lady Knights moved ahead with two runs in the fourth and another in the bottom of the sixth.
Amanda Dorpinghaus earned the win, pitching the entire game. She worked out of multiple jams, allowing three runs (two earned) on nine hits. She struck out five batters.
“Amanda Dorpinghaus did a great job keeping her composure and making pitches throughout the game,” Eggert said. “She also came up big for us at the plate.”
Dorpinghaus had four of the 12 Borgia hits in the contest, including one of the team’s three doubles.
Elizabeth Sinnott, Zoe Konys and Noelle Hanneken also had two hits each. Konys doubled.
Also hitting a double was Paige Vogelgesang. Haley Puetz singled.
Maddie Ennis walked three times. Puetz walked once. Vogelgesang was hit by a pitch.
Puetz stole a base.
Dorpinghaus and Hanneken each scored twice. Vogelgesang and Ennis scored once.
Dorpinghaus, Vogelgesang, Sinnott and Konys drove in one run apiece.
“I hope that the girls can use this game as a means to get better and avoid some of the mistakes we have made in the past,” Eggert said.
Mattingly Clifton took the loss for Notre Dame. Over six innings, she allowed six runs on 12 hits, four walks and a hit batter. She struck out seven.
Kaitlyn Hess led the Notre Dame attack with two hits. Emma Doncaster and Josephine Wozniak doubled.
Olivia Giles stole two bases. Annabelle Rowe added one steal.
The Lady Knights lost at home Wednesday to Parkway South, 14-0. Statistics from that game were not available at deadline.
Borgia played at St. Dominic Thursday. Borgia will host Tolton Catholic Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.