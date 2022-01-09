Swimming the late meet at the St. Peters Rec-Plex Tuesday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional girls swimming team led once.
But, it was at the most opportune moment, giving the team an 84-82 win over St. Dominic.
“These are the kind of meets I call ‘grit meets,’ ” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “Any time you are swimming at 8:30 p.m. that’s an hour away, missing two swimmers on an already small roster, you just go in there and do your best.”
Jones said Borgia was an underdog.
“St. Dominic is a huge team,” she said. “With only nine swimmers, we left a lot of empty lanes, which meant lots of points left on the table. But these girls are competitors, no matter how late the hour.”
Borgia trailed for most of the meet, including by 11 points after the 100 butterfly and by six points with two events to go. Borgia tied it in the 100 breaststroke and won it by taking the 400 freestyle relay.
“We were down by 11 going into the 100 freestyle, which we swept 1-2-3,” Jones said. “That’s when it became clear we had a chance to win this thing. The only time we had a lead was coming out of the 400 free relay, which is the only lead that counts. We were thrilled to win it, against the odds we faced.”
The team of Lucy Schaefer, Lily Schmieder, Isabella Rio and Ava Mohart posted a time of 4:18.34 to beat the St. Dominic top foursome (4:20.92).
“Isabella Rio swam an amazing third leg, starting out two body lengths behind St. Dominic, then bursting ahead with a perfectly executed flip turn going into her final 25,” Jones said.
“Next thing you know, Isabella is hitting the wall a body length ahead. Ava Mohart finished it out, ahead of the Crusaders’ most elite swimmer, Sydney Pickett. We won the relay and the meet.”
Borgia’s other winners were:
• Rio in the 200 freestyle (2:16.59).
• Mohart in the 50 freestyle (26.96).
• Rio in the 100 freestyle (1:03.57).
• Schaefer in the 500 freestyle (7:01.25).
• 200 freestyle relay team of Sophie Fletcher, Schmieder, Rio and Mohart (1:58.53).
Borgia earned seven second-place finishes:
• 200 medley relay team of Schaefer, Peyton Lackey, Fletcher and Sophia Sullentrup (2:29.14).
• Schmieder in the 200 individual medley (2:57.40).
• Sullentrup in the 50 freestyle (28.91).
• Mohart in the 100 butterfly (1:07.09).
• Schmieder in the 100 freestyle (1:09.03).
• Fletcher in the 100 backstroke (1:24.68).
• Sullentrup in the 100 breaststroke (1:31.66).
Of note, Lackey was the third finisher in Borgia’s 100 freestyle sweep, swimming 1:10.69.
“Every single girl made a contribution at this meet,” Jones said. “Sophia Sullentrup got PRs in both her individual events, as did Isabella Reed. Peyton Lackey dropped two seconds in her 100 free, so she’s knocking on the door of the under-1:10 club.”
Borgia swims Monday at Westminster.