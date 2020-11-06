It’s the little school that could.
Playing two classes up due to MSHSAA’s new championship factor, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights earned a berth in the inaugural Class 5 Championships Saturday at home.
“It’s really cool beating teams three times our size in students,” junior outside hitter Caroline Glastetter said. “It’s really amazing.”
Borgia (29-4-2) had to bounce back to beat Cor Jesu Academy (13-1) in the state quarterfinal round, 21-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-19.
“It feels great,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “This is just an amazing group of talented girls.”
Borgia’s players were thrilled to win the four-set match.
“I’m just so proud,” junior outside hitter Ella Brinkmann said. “I cannot express how proud I am of this team. I’m so proud to be a part of Borgia. The people we brought out today and every game in the district is just outstanding.”
Junior setter Annie Arand said it was an accomplishment to make the state tournament.
“It feels amazing,” Arand said. “We’re going to state for the third year in a row. Class 5 is a lot of fun. That was a great game. I’m just so proud of the team and how we fought through today. It was a long day, but we endured and showed our toughness.”
Steiger said he knew his team was in for a major challenge.
“Welcome to Class 5,” Steiger said. “Cor Jesu has tradition. They’re extremely well-coached and fundamentally sound. That was great defense we played against, which gave us problems in the first set. We had to find our way and gain some momentum.”
Cor Jesu, and other large schools are familiar to Lily Brown, who moved out from Kirkwood before her sophomore year.
“At first, I was a little scared,” Brown said of the class assignment. “I saw we were going to play all of those big teams like Lafayette. But once we started practicing, I started seeing what our team really was and I knew we were going to go all the way.”
Senior Alicia Baylard said it’s great to be going to Cape Girardeau.
“It feels amazing,” Baylard said. “It’s like a dream, going to state again.”
Cor Jesu carried its momentum from a three-game sectional sweep of Oakville in the sectional round into its match against the Lady Knights.
Undefeated coming into the match, the Chargers showed swagger in jumping out to a 4-1 lead.
Borgia showed its moxie by bouncing back to tie it at 6-6, and it was a tight contest from there.
Borgia last led, 20-19, on a Brinkmann kill. Cor Jesu tied it on a kill by Gretchen Olson. The Chargers got a kill from Kaylie Drysdale and never trailed again.
Borgia managed one point down the stretch before Cor Jesu ended it, 25-21, on a kill from Jacqueline Beville.
That’s when Borgia adjusted.
“We started slow,” Steiger said. “We had a lot of mistakes and had to play catch-up that entire first set. It caught up with us and we dropped it. Hat’s off to them. It’s Cor Jesu. Their defense was phenomenal. They were picking up hits and touching everything we had. We had to calm down and find a groove.”
Arand said it wasn’t hard to make small changes.
“I thought we got a little too far ahead of ourselves,” Arand said. “We weren’t laying our game. We weren’t controlling the tempo. If you control the tempo, you control the game and the court. We all know how to work together as a team.”
Brinkmann said the team focused on positives.
“Cor Jesu is a great team,” Brinkmann said. “You can only do so much. At the end of the day, it’s who wants it more.”
Glastetter said Borgia adjusted its blocking.
“We picked up our blocking and control,” Glastetter said. “We made sure we made fewer errors than them.”
Borgia never trailed in the second game, but things got very interesting at the end.
Cor Jesu worked and tied it, 23-23.
Borgia got the next point, a kill from Brown, but Cor Jesu tied it.
A block gave Borgia game point and the Lady Knights triumphed, 26-24.
The Lady Knights carried that momentum into the third game and scored the first five points. Borgia’s lead never got under four points for the game and a Brown kill ended it, 25-22.
Borgia trailed early in the fourth game, but came back. The teams swapped the lead until Kaitlyn Patke and Brown combined for a block, 12-11.
Borgia never trailed after that point. Cor Jesu made it close a few times, but Borgia finished it out.
Down the stretch, Arand fed the ball to Brinkmann on the outside and she had four of the final four Borgia kills, 25-19.
“My arm physically could have fallen off my body before I stopped playing,” Brinkmann said.
“I can always trust all of my hitters,” Arand said. “I just know Ella can be a dependable hitter out there. She’s just a gamer. She knows where to put the ball down and where to place it. I always trust her.”
Brinkmann had another huge game with 32 kills, 12 digs and two blocks.
Brown was next with 11 kills and added six digs and four blocks.
“We used our energy in the fourth game and kept ourselves up and stayed together,” said Brown.
Lynsey Batson was next with eight kills. Glastetter had four, Kaitlyn Patke posted three, Arand had two kills and Maddie Dowil added one.
Arand led the team in digs with 21 as Cor Jesu tried to take Borgia out of system.
Glastetter was next with 18 digs. Alicia Baylard, who got the libero jersey for the match, logged 15 digs.
“I worked my tail off in practice,” Baylard said. “I feel I proved myself. It was just amazing when he (Steiger) told us to switch it. I thought it was my time to prove I could do this.”
Steiger said he had a feeling and made the switch.
“It wasn’t anything either of the liberos did,” Steiger said. “It was just a change of pace and a gut feeling. Alicia was able to step up huge. Lauren (Nieder) did a phenomenal job in the Jackson match. We have two great players there. We just have to figure out who has the hot hands on any given night.”
Dowil had seven digs. Brown ended with six and Batson added one.
Arand recorded 50 assists. Baylard was next with four. Brown, Brinkmann and Dowil each had one assist.
Patke had seven blocks with one solo and six assists. Glastetter and Brown each ended with four total blocks. Batson had three. Brinkmann and Arand had two blocks apiece.
Patke served the team’s lone ace.
Borgia next plays Thursday in the Class 5 semifinals, facing Nixa (32-3). Those two teams split matches at the Ozark Grand Slam last month. Nixa won the title match.
The loser of that match faces the loser of Liberty North (22-0) and St. Dominic (21-3-1) Thursday at 8 p.m.
The title match will be played Friday at 2 p.m.